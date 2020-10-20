Neale Foundation helps cover cost for Boys & Girls Club operations

MICHIGAN CITY — The pandemic has introduced a reimagined programming structure for Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County.
In response to Michigan City Area Schools’ decision to offer school virtually for the first quarter, BGCLPC spent the past 8 weeks launching and operating expanded programming at Pine & Springfield elementary schools and its Charles R. Westcott Club, serving a total of 155 children ages 4 to 15.
As a nonprofit offering all services completely free of charge, BGCLPC relies on community support to achieve its mission. The organization is pleased to announce receipt of a grant from the Neale Family Foundation to help cover the costs associated with its daytime Clubs and enhanced safety/sanitization protocols.
“Community needs have changed dramatically since we closed our buildings in March,” says Michelle Shirk, BGCLPC Chief Executive Officer. “As we prepared for the 2020/2021 school year, we knew we wanted to be creative and find new ways to create impact for kids and families. Operating 10.5 hours a day at the Westcott Club and providing virtual learning support across three sites definitely fit the bill. We are very grateful to the Neale Family Foundation for stepping in to help cover the increased costs of safely serving our community’s youth.”
The Neale Family Foundation is an Arizona-based charitable foundation that supports a variety of organizations. The Foundation specifically seeks to promote self-sufficiency, excellence and innovation in the areas of education, children and youth programs, arts and culture, and health and medical research.
“This generous gift from the Neale Family Foundation goes a long way in underwriting the many adjustments that we have had to make to our programming,” said BGCLPC Board Member Melanie Davis. “We are deeply indebted to this thoughtful donation, which enables us to remain steadfast in our dedication to the health and well-being of the youth of La Porte County.”
Over the past eight weeks, staff at all three BGCLPC Clubs have worked to ensure children’s core academic needs are met while incorporating activities that promote character, healthy lifestyles and fun. Club members have enjoyed outdoor recreation, art and dance instruction, story time, table games like air hockey and billiards, pizza parties and more.
BGCLPC wrapped up its daytime programming model last week in preparation for a return to in-person school. Many current Club members will go on to attend the organization’s traditional afterschool programming, launching today its Pine, Springfield and Westcott Clubs. To learn more about BGCLPC and its programming, visit www.bgclpc.org.
