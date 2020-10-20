Neale Foundation helps cover cost for Boys & Girls Club operations

MICHIGAN CITY — The pandemic has introduced a reimagined programming structure for Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County.

In response to Michigan City Area Schools’ decision to offer school virtually for the first quarter, BGCLPC spent the past 8 weeks launching and operating expanded programming at Pine & Springfield elementary schools and its Charles R. Westcott Club, serving a total of 155 children ages 4 to 15.

As a nonprofit offering all services completely free of charge, BGCLPC relies on community support to achieve its mission. The organization is pleased to announce receipt of a grant from the Neale Family Foundation to help cover the costs associated with its daytime Clubs and enhanced safety/sanitization protocols.

“Community needs have changed dramatically since we closed our buildings in March,” says Michelle Shirk, BGCLPC Chief Executive Officer. “As we prepared for the 2020/2021 school year, we knew we wanted to be creative and find new ways to create impact for kids and families. Operating 10.5 hours a day at the Westcott Club and providing virtual learning support across three sites definitely fit the bill. We are very grateful to the Neale Family Foundation for stepping in to help cover the increased costs of safely serving our community’s youth.”