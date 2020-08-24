Nearly 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No new COVID-19 deaths and over 140 new cases were added in the Region, health officials said Monday.

Northwest Indiana's Monday death totals included 292 in Lake County, 42 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 217 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 102 positive cases for a total of 8,700. Porter County had 12 more cases, bringing its total to 1,589. LaPorte County saw 17 new cases, for a total of 1,114.

Jasper County added three cases for a total of 301. Newton County's case count increased by five, to 133 total.

ISDH reported 688 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 87,592. New cases were reported between July 28 and Sunday.

The Porter County Health Department listed three patients hospitalized and 1,400 people recovered.