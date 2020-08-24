 Skip to main content
Nearly 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Region
Nearly 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Region

Medical personnel at a federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Walmart in North Lake, Ill., March 25.

No new COVID-19 deaths and over 140 new cases were added in the Region, health officials said Monday.

Northwest Indiana's Monday death totals included 292 in Lake County, 42 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 217 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 102 positive cases for a total of 8,700. Porter County had 12 more cases, bringing its total to 1,589. LaPorte County saw 17 new cases, for a total of 1,114.

Jasper County added three cases for a total of 301. Newton County's case count increased by five, to 133 total.

ISDH reported 688 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 87,592. New cases were reported between July 28 and Sunday.

The Porter County Health Department listed three patients hospitalized and 1,400 people recovered.

A total of 1,002,038 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with an 5.6% total positive rate and 7% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 10 to 17.

The Region's seven-day positive rates included Lake County, 7.11%; Newton County, 5.3%; Porter County, 5.24%; Jasper County, 4.84%; and LaPorte County, 4.69%.

ISDH reported 72,121 tested in Lake County, 20,344 in Porter County, 15,533 in LaPorte County, 4,209 in Jasper County and 1,116 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between April 30 and Aug. 23.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staffs at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Concerned about COVID-19?

