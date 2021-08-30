Nearly 600 Crown Point students and staff in quarantine 2 weeks into school year

He didn’t agree with everything the school corporation did regarding the pandemic last year, but Finn felt like it was trying and did the best it could. This year he doesn’t feel the same and isn’t sure where the switch came from.

“The loudest voices are the ones who are screaming for no masks,” he said, but he can’t tell if those voices actually make up the majority.

At the July board meeting, Finn spoke during public comment and urged the board to consider universal masking at the elementary level because, to him, it makes sense since the children can’t be vaccinated.

Finn said masking has turned into a political issue, but for him it’s not about politics. If someone feels they’ve been informed and chooses not to wear a mask or get vaccinated, that’s their choice, he said.

But the biggest point for Finn is options for everyone. He doesn’t want to tell anyone how to parent, but he doesn’t want his children put at risk, either.

“This choice doesn’t extend to just the idea of a mask or no mask,” he said. "The choice is about the option to be able to send your kid to a different environment or figure out a way to accommodate their needs.”