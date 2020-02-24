Needle exchange expanded for southern Illinois drug users

Four company vehicles sit in the parking lot.

The organization has purchased four centrifuges to allow it to take blood samples in the field for confirmatory disease tests and will soon be opening a location in Benton, to compliment its offices in Murphysboro and Cairo and its pop-up locations at community health departments around the region.

The agency has added five staff members and a practicum student from SIUC over the last year, Fletcher said, including for the first time, an employee to help him do deliveries.

Most of the new workers are current or former clients of TCAP, Fletcher said. Many have attended rehab. All adhere to strict rules around drug use: No buying from or sharing drugs with any TCAP clients. No showing up to work high.

“I believe that a successful program has to include the population that’s being served. People who couldn’t find work anywhere, who might be considered ‘unemployable,’ are able to find work with us,” Fletcher said.

Some users have proven unable to commit to their work or volunteer responsibilities at TCAP, Fletcher acknowledged. But for others, the opportunity has been a step toward stability.