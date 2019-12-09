{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Broderick Jr.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.

 City of Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Nestle USA is planning a $200 million investment at its central Indiana production facility.

The company is asking the Anderson City Council for a tax break as part of a plan to install new equipment at the factory along Interstate 69. The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports Nestle expects to add 30 jobs at the plant, which makes Coffee Mate and Boost energy drinks.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said he’s thrilled Nestle continues to invest in the site and believes the 70% property tax break for seven years is reasonable.

The city’s development director says Nestle has invested about $1 billion since picking Anderson in 2006 and now has more than 800 employees there.

