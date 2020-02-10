New bishop welcomed in flurry of activity

"The synod was a great gift. Its motto, its own scripture of passage was, 'Go make disciples,'" he said. "That's a beautiful way to think about our mission as Christians. ... Certainly building upon the principles and the priorities of the synod will be a good road map for me. I feel very blessed to have received that as a gift coming already into the Diocese of Gary."

Prior to coming to Gary, McClory said he was impressed by the amount of prayer he received.

"They were praying for me before either of us knew that I would become the bishop. When I was named the bishop, people have been praying for me," McClory said. "That reservoir of love and prayer is a beautiful and tremendous gift."

That sentiment reminded McClory of the Simple Porter Solanus Casey, who answered the door to a monastery in Detroit and offered a simple prayer: Thank God ahead of time.

"I'm on the cusp of a future that I think is full of hope and joy and love," he said. "I know already I can thank God ahead of time because he's going to use the people of this region. He's going to use the people of the Diocese of Gary to show God's love to others."