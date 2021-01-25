New calculator aims to ease understanding of school choice scholarships

The Big Shoulders Fund, in partnership with the Diocese of Gary, is offering families a new resource to explore available scholarships for Catholic education in Northwest Indiana.
A new website is going live this week in conjunction with National School Choice Week that will allow Region families to explore their potential offerings under the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program.
The Indiana Choice Scholarship Program provides eligible students funding in varying amounts to offset tuition at participating nonpublic schools.
Students may be eligible for the state scholarship under one of eight tracks determined in part by prior school attendance and family income, among other factors.
Navigating the many pathways to receiving a choice scholarship can be daunting, so Dan Kozlowski, regional director of Big Shoulders Fund’s Northwest Indiana initiative, said his team set out to improve families’ understanding of available scholarships.
“Our hope is that it really raises the profile of our Catholic schools,” Kozlowski said. “It’s very, very affordable with the help of the Indiana school choice program.”
In the new website called NWI Choice Calculator, families will be able to navigate through a series of questions and in less than five minutes receive an estimated scholarship total, if deemed eligible.
Depending on a variety of circumstances, such as household income and the number of children in a family, individual students could be offered anywhere in the range of $4,000 to $7,000 in state support, Kozlowski said.
The website does not require families to provide any personal information without their permission, Kozlowski said, but families can provide an email address to learn more about eligibility requirements specific to their circumstances.
It’s a resource Kozlowski said he hopes can help families make an informed decision about where to send their children to school.
“I really encourage parents to take time out to do that type of homework,” he said. “You can’t overstress the importance of education.”
The NWI Choice Calculator is the latest in a new enrollment push for the Gary diocese schools, which sees approximately 49% of its students receive varying levels of choice scholarships, Superintendent of Schools Joseph Majchrowicz said.
“What we hope is people know choices are out there,” Majchrowicz said. “When people find out and didn’t realize they were eligible, they’re very excited.”
Big Shoulders Fund — a Chicago-based nonprofit — has increasingly partnered with Northwest Indiana area Catholic schools following a 10-year, $16 million commitment from Bruce and Beth White announced in 2019.
This summer, the nonprofit provided 10,000 meals to families across Northwest Indiana for Father’s Day, and the organization recently partnered with Purdue University Northwest to place the university’s education and counseling students in Catholic schools across the Region with a long-term goal of helping these schools address needs in teacher retention.
For more information on choice scholarship availability, see nwichoicescholar.org.