New calculator aims to ease understanding of school choice scholarships

The Big Shoulders Fund, in partnership with the Diocese of Gary, is offering families a new resource to explore available scholarships for Catholic education in Northwest Indiana.

A new website is going live this week in conjunction with National School Choice Week that will allow Region families to explore their potential offerings under the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program.

The Indiana Choice Scholarship Program provides eligible students funding in varying amounts to offset tuition at participating nonpublic schools.

Students may be eligible for the state scholarship under one of eight tracks determined in part by prior school attendance and family income, among other factors.

Navigating the many pathways to receiving a choice scholarship can be daunting, so Dan Kozlowski, regional director of Big Shoulders Fund’s Northwest Indiana initiative, said his team set out to improve families’ understanding of available scholarships.

“Our hope is that it really raises the profile of our Catholic schools,” Kozlowski said. “It’s very, very affordable with the help of the Indiana school choice program.”