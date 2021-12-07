New community outreach ministry offers Helping Hands

WINFIELD — The new Helping Hands Ministry has reached out to Jerry Ross Elementary fifth-graders with a presentation of gift bags.
Helping Hands Ministry, an ecumenical community outreach ministry, recently donated some 150 bags filled with personal hygiene products to the preteens, the Rev. Tamera Kay Jacobi said.
Jacobi, who serves as pastor at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, initiated the ministry's first project after speaking with school officials.
"It's a way to be an extra set of hands," Jacobi said of the newly launched group.
Jacobi said she connected with Karen Horst, a nurse at Jerry Ross, and a conversation with her led to the idea of giving gifts to the fifth-graders, 71 boys and 71 girls.
"Karen's conversation got us thinking," Jacobi said.
The bags were filled with personal hygiene products geared to both boys and girls including deodorant, toothpaste and brushes for both and feminine hygiene products for the girls.
"They will be placed in discreet totes for the girls," Jacobi said.
In addition to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, others who are part of Helping Hands Ministry include Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Church of the Four Seasons UMC and Advanced Dental Concepts.
Jacobi, who is new to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, said she was asked to go out into the community to meet other ministers, residents and school officials.
"Helping Hands evolved out of that," Jacobi said.
Jacobi said that prior to donating the gift bags to Jerry Ross, she first reached out to Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner to find out the needs of the community.
Her outreach also included meeting with the priest at Holy Spirit, the pastor at Church of the Four Seasons UMC and the owners of Advanced Dental Concepts.
Advanced Dental Concepts agreed to donate the toothbrushes and toothpaste.
"We are hoping this grows. The response we received was overwhelmingly good," Jacobi said.
Jacobi would like to expand the ministry to other churches, synagogues and religious leaders in the area.
"We see this as growing. There's a lot of potential here. We would support everyone and not be singular," Jacobi said.
Those who want information about the ministry can contact Jacobi at 219-898-1566 or email her at miracles64@aol.com