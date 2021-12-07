New community outreach ministry offers Helping Hands

Jacobi, who is new to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, said she was asked to go out into the community to meet other ministers, residents and school officials.

"Helping Hands evolved out of that," Jacobi said.

Jacobi said that prior to donating the gift bags to Jerry Ross, she first reached out to Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner to find out the needs of the community.

Her outreach also included meeting with the priest at Holy Spirit, the pastor at Church of the Four Seasons UMC and the owners of Advanced Dental Concepts.

Advanced Dental Concepts agreed to donate the toothbrushes and toothpaste.

"We are hoping this grows. The response we received was overwhelmingly good," Jacobi said.

Jacobi would like to expand the ministry to other churches, synagogues and religious leaders in the area.

"We see this as growing. There's a lot of potential here. We would support everyone and not be singular," Jacobi said.

Those who want information about the ministry can contact Jacobi at 219-898-1566 or email her at miracles64@aol.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.