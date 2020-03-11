4 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, state now has 10 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Four more people in Indiana have been sickened by the coronavirus, including three in the same suburban Indianapolis county, boosting the state's tally of cases to 10, health officials said Wednesday.

Johnson County, just south of Indianapolis, has three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — and north-central Indiana's Howard County has one, the state Department of Health said.

The state agency said seven Indiana counties now have patients with COVID-19.

With the exception of Hendricks County, which has two cases, and Johnson County's three cases, the other counties — Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Marion and Noble — have one case each. The state Department of Health said 43 people in Indiana have been tested for the virus, either by that agency or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For most, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.