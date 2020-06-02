New Crown Point elementary principal chosen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. has named a new elementary school leader to take over for retiring principal Mary Ann Chapko.

Calli Dado, of Valparaiso Community Schools, will serve as the next principal of Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School, according to a Crown Point district news release.

Chapko is retiring from Eisenhower after 37 total years in education — 24 of which she spent as Eisenhower principal. Eisenhower teachers and community members organized a parade last month for the outgoing school leader.

Dado taught for five years at Valparaiso's Central Elementary School, and has served as an assistant principal and dean of students at the middle school level in the Valparaiso school district.

She has also worked as Title I director of Valparaiso Community Schools. She was named principal of the Valparaiso's Parkview Elementary school this winter after the elementary's longtime principal resigned as district leaders moved to end a popular dual language program there.

Dado earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Indiana University Bloomington and received a master's degree in administration and supervision from Indiana State University, according to the Crown Point news release.