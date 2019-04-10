New dean named at PNW's College of Business

HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest has named a new dean of its College of Business.
Lawrence Hamer of DePaul University in Chicago will join PNW, effective July 1.
Hamer joined DePaul's faculty in 1996, received tenure in 2003 and was appointed Professor of Marketing in 2012. Hamer has also been associate dean of the College of Commerce, co-director of the the Integrated Marketing Education Program and associate provost for Research and Integrity at DePaul.
The incoming dean has bachelor's and master's degrees in marketing, as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management, from Texas A&M University. Hamer also has a doctorate in marketing from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
"I'm very excited to join Purdue Northwest and looking forward to working with the faculty and staff in the College of Business to enhance the student experience and to strengthen and expand the connections between the college and the community," Hamer said in a PNW news release.
Ralph Mueller, vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at PNW, said in the news release that Hamer's experience in both business and marketing made him a standout in the university's nationwide search.
"Lawrence will contribute to envisioning an exciting future for the college, as well as for PNW at-large," Mueller said in the release. "He brings with him in-depth knowledge of the Chicagoland area, including Northwest Indiana, which will lead to strengthened partnerships with area businesses and industries."