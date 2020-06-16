New details emerge on troopers involved in fatal shootout on I-65

One of the troopers was struck in the leg with a bullet, police said. The second trooper fatally shot Van Pelt during the exchange of gunfire, police confirmed.

Though the trooper attempted life-saving measures, Van Pelt died at the scene, police said. The second trooper also applied first aid to his fellow officer after the attempts to save Van Pelt's life failed, police said.

On June 2, Hamed was involved in an officer-involved shooting where a suspect had pinned Hamed between his vehicle and Hamed’s squad car, ISP said.

A police chase was sparked in Munster following a report of a suspicious vehicle and then progressed onto Interstate 80/94, where state troopers became involved in the pursuit. While the chase went through Munster, the vehicle allegedly swerved at a Munster officer’s vehicle.

The vehicle, driven by Eric R. Douglas, 30, of Crown Point, eventually crashed into a roundabout in East Chicago and then continued west on Columbus Drive. Douglas then stopped the vehicle in the left lane of the street. When Hamed pulled next to the vehicle to take Douglas into custody, the man drove forward and struck Hamed.

As Hamed was pinned between the vehicle and his squad car, he shot Douglas through the windshield.