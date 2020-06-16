New details emerge on troopers involved in fatal shootout on I-65

CROWN POINT — New details have been released on Friday night’s officer-involved shooting, in which a 23-year-old Chicago man died following a pursuit and shootout on Interstate 65.
Trooper Dennis L. Griffin, who has worked for the department for 1.5 years and Trooper Alaa Hamed, who has served Indiana State Police for 4.5 years, are currently on administrative leave due to department policy, according to a release from ISP on Tuesday. Both men were assigned to the Lowell state police post.
Griffin suffered injuries in his lower extremities from gunfire and has been released from the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.
Hamed was involved in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month, according to previous information released by state police. Currently, the Criminal Investigation Division from the Indiana State Police in Lafayette is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
The man who was fatally shot was identified as 23-year-old Caine Van Pelt, of Chicago, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Van Pelt and a second suspect are accused of taking part in an armed robbery and carjacking at a Jasper County truck stop Friday night, which led to a police pursuit.
During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle blew a tire, slowed near the U.S. 231 exit in Crown Point, and Van Pelt jumped out and opened fire on police, state police allege.
One of the troopers was struck in the leg with a bullet, police said. The second trooper fatally shot Van Pelt during the exchange of gunfire, police confirmed.
Though the trooper attempted life-saving measures, Van Pelt died at the scene, police said. The second trooper also applied first aid to his fellow officer after the attempts to save Van Pelt's life failed, police said.
On June 2, Hamed was involved in an officer-involved shooting where a suspect had pinned Hamed between his vehicle and Hamed’s squad car, ISP said.
A police chase was sparked in Munster following a report of a suspicious vehicle and then progressed onto Interstate 80/94, where state troopers became involved in the pursuit. While the chase went through Munster, the vehicle allegedly swerved at a Munster officer’s vehicle.
The vehicle, driven by Eric R. Douglas, 30, of Crown Point, eventually crashed into a roundabout in East Chicago and then continued west on Columbus Drive. Douglas then stopped the vehicle in the left lane of the street. When Hamed pulled next to the vehicle to take Douglas into custody, the man drove forward and struck Hamed.
As Hamed was pinned between the vehicle and his squad car, he shot Douglas through the windshield.
Douglas’s injuries were described as not life-threatening and his three passengers, including a child, were not hurt. Douglas was taken to a hospital and then was held at Lake County Jail. He was arrested in connection with the chase and warrants out of Porter and Marion counties, police said.
Regarding Friday night’s incident, police are searching for a second suspect believed to have been parked alongside the black Mitsubishi before it was stolen. The suspect was believed to be driving a silver Toyota Corolla, which was later found abandoned at mile marker 202.
Once the investigation is finished the findings will be given to the Lake County prosecutor’s office for review, ISP said. The investigation into the original carjacking at the Pilot in Remington is also ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call ISP Detective Rector or Detective Smith at 765-567-2125.
