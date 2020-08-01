New Dyer fire house, park work advance

Once the new station is up and running, the existing Dyer Fire Department Station No. 2 at 820 213th St. will likely be razed, Town Council President Mary Tanis said previously.

During a recent Redevelopment Commission meeting, commissioners approved a change order for the project, which included an $8,000 credit for lowering stone on the front of the bays and an increase of $13,857 for work done after bad soils were discovered.

After the credit was applied, commissioners unanimously approved the $5,857 increase.

Right next door to the new station, work also is progressing on building another ball field and concession stand in Central Park, DeGiulio said.

"We got a lot of work going on in Central Park this year," he said. "By the end of this year, you're going to see a lot of stuff done. The goal is to get Dyer girls softball over there by the fall of 2021, and my hope is we can get them over there sometime during the summer, if things stay on schedule."

So far, DeGiulio said projects are coming in under the town's estimates.

The proposed concession stand on the north half of the park would be two stories, each of which will be 1,700 square feet, according to a memo sent to the town from CSK Architects in late July.