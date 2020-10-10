New Dyer fire station moving along on schedule, at budget, town manager says

In the next week or so, DeGiulio said crews are expected begin pouring concrete for the driveways and approaching areas for the new fire station.

Currently, builders have "quite a bit of brick up," DeGiulio said.

Though the project has had change orders due to bad soils, among other changes, the project remains within its budget of $3.1 million. The project is funded though Redevelopment Commission bonds from 2015 totaling $1.77 million, as well as a tax increment financing (TIF) allocation at $1.4 million, DeGiulio said.

Yet to be complete for the project is exterior landscaping, signage and fencing, DeGiulio added.

DeGiulio said he's unsure if the town will host an open house for the new station.

"I think that's gonna wait a little bit till we see what's going on. We may have an open house after we get moved in and do something, but we haven't got anything set in stone at this point in time," he said.

The future of the current Dyer Fire Station No. 2 remains unclear. DeGiulio said he understands the Town Council would like to see the building razed, clearing the land for future development.