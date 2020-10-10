 Skip to main content
New Dyer fire station moving along on schedule, at budget, town manager says
New Dyer fire station moving along on schedule, at budget, town manager says

DYER — Work on the town's new fire station is expected to wrap up before the new year. 

The project, which broke ground in May, is moving along, said Town Manager Tom DeGiulio. 

"We're waiting for some NIPSCO lines to get relocated before we can start doing some other work," DeGiulio said. "We're starting to worry about how much we can get done before the bad weather rolls around." 

Though he expressed concerns about inclement weather, DeGiulio was optimistic the fire station would be ready before the end of 2020. 

"I think it'll be functional. I think things that we probably won't have done ... (include) getting some grass seed to grow and some things like that," DeGiulio said. "Landscaping is put off till next year anyway."

DeGiulio said the fire, police and parks departments will spend the winter moving into the 10,500-square-foot facility, which is equipped with offices and storage space for each department, according to previous Times reports

The new fire station along 213th Street, near Briar Ridge Country Club, also will include a day room. 

In the next week or so, DeGiulio said crews are expected begin pouring concrete for the driveways and approaching areas for the new fire station. 

Currently, builders have "quite a bit of brick up," DeGiulio said. 

Though the project has had change orders due to bad soils, among other changes, the project remains within its budget of $3.1 million. The project is funded though Redevelopment Commission bonds from 2015 totaling $1.77 million, as well as a tax increment financing (TIF) allocation at $1.4 million, DeGiulio said.

Yet to be complete for the project is exterior landscaping, signage and fencing, DeGiulio added.

DeGiulio said he's unsure if the town will host an open house for the new station. 

"I think that's gonna wait a little bit till we see what's going on. We may have an open house after we get moved in and do something, but we haven't got anything set in stone at this point in time," he said. 

The future of the current Dyer Fire Station No. 2 remains unclear. DeGiulio said he understands the Town Council would like to see the building razed, clearing the land for future development. 

Dyer Town Council President Mary Tanis said previously once the new fire station is functional, the old station at 820 213th St. likely will be demolished, according to a previous Times report.

Also progressing in the area are projects within Central Park, DeGiulio said.

Currently, crews are extending the water and sanitary sewers from Calumet Avenue to serve Central Park and the new fire station. The work, DeGiulio said, is nearly complete. 

Crews also are working on a concession stand and new softball fields in the park. 

Construction of both the concession stand and softball fields is expected to be complete in 2021, with softball players being able to take to the fields in fall 2021, DeGiulio said.

The concession stand is slated to cost $819,000, which includes lighting four ball fields, and will be funded through park bonds, DeGiulio said.

The town is planning to put two additional projects for Central Park out to bid in the "near feature," including the north parking lot and the park entrance, DeGiulio said, adding both would likely be complete in summer 2021.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

