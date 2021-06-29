New executive director of special education named for Porter County Education Services

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Education Services school board voted on a new executive director of special education.

At a meeting Monday morning, the board unanimously voted for Sandra Bodnar to be the new executive director. Previously, Bodnar served as assistant director and supervisor of speech services, according to the PCES website.

Her new role will begin on July 1.

The personnel report from the meeting also showed that the previous executive director, Elizabeth Prieboy, resigned effective June 30. Last Friday, The Times reported that PCES said Prieboy "no longer works for us," but no additional details were available at the time.

Bodnar did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her new role.

