Gary Middle School is starting its spring semester with an administration shake-up.
Superintendent Peter Morikis, who is serving as the Gary Community School Corp. emergency manager, has hired retired Bailly Preparatory Academy Principal Lucille Washington to lead the school after a series of community forums, School Board President Robert Buggs said.
Tanya Housing, the former Gary Middle School principal, will be reassigned within the district, Buggs said. Housing began as principal this year.
Buggs said Morikis' decision to replace Housing with Washington, a more-than 20-year veteran of the district, came after Morikis visited each Gary school and listened to the concerns of students and parents.
Morikis took over as superintendent this year after Peggy Hinckley retired from the emergency manager position established after the state's takeover of Gary schools in August 2017.
Buggs said that fighting at Gary Middle School had become a specific concern among parents, and that many believed new leadership was needed to better implement discipline policies in the school. He said Washington's past experience as an administrator and knowledge of the district make her a good fit for working with Gary students.
"She knows them on a personal basis," Buggs said. "And, she is very effective on discipline problems."
Buggs lauded Morikis for taking the time to listen to community concerns and said he is encouraged by Morikis' proposed changes in the district, including prioritizing improved academic standards and looking to increase teacher pay.
"Thus far, all I can give him is kudos for the decisions he's made and is continuing to make," Buggs said.