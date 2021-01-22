New Hammond health clinics to expand access to health care for K-12 students, staff

HAMMOND — Health care opportunities are expanding for families with students in the School City of Hammond.

The district entered a new agreement this month with Community HealthNet to extend therapeutic and medical services to all students and staff who enroll in health services in new clinic space to be established in the school district.

Space for a new clinic has been included in the design of the district’s new Hammond Central High School, expected to open in the fall, and a second clinic will be made available at Morton High School, Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said.

Telehealth services will be offered to students districtwide, providing opportunity for middle and high school students in the district to seek care.

“We look forward to being able to provide at least one staff person, a nurse practitioner who is board certified in family medicine, along with a registration staff and a medical assistant to be co-located inside of Hammond Central and when the opportunity opens up to be able to go to Hammond Morton as well. And then also to be virtually connected through telehealth visits to the other satellite schools, the elementary and middle schools,” said Dr. Janet Seabrook, CEO and founder of Community HealthNet.