New Hammond health clinics to expand access to health care for K-12 students, staff

HAMMOND — Health care opportunities are expanding for families with students in the School City of Hammond.
The district entered a new agreement this month with Community HealthNet to extend therapeutic and medical services to all students and staff who enroll in health services in new clinic space to be established in the school district.
Space for a new clinic has been included in the design of the district’s new Hammond Central High School, expected to open in the fall, and a second clinic will be made available at Morton High School, Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said.
Telehealth services will be offered to students districtwide, providing opportunity for middle and high school students in the district to seek care.
“We look forward to being able to provide at least one staff person, a nurse practitioner who is board certified in family medicine, along with a registration staff and a medical assistant to be co-located inside of Hammond Central and when the opportunity opens up to be able to go to Hammond Morton as well. And then also to be virtually connected through telehealth visits to the other satellite schools, the elementary and middle schools,” said Dr. Janet Seabrook, CEO and founder of Community HealthNet.
Community HealthNet, which first opened its doors in 1998, is a Northwest Indiana-based health care provider with six Lake County locations, including one existing school-based clinic at Calumet New Tech High School.
The new Hammond Central clinic is a decade in the making.
Initial discussion to bring a health clinic to Hammond High School began as early as 2010, Seabrook said in a school board meeting earlier this month. Community HealthNet ultimately negotiated its first Hammond location in the Ophelia Steen Center after being met with logistics challenges in the old Hammond High School, Seabrook said.
“In that 10 years’ time, Community HealthNet and its providers have provided services to students as well as staff of the district,” said Seabrook, who served as a past medical director for the school city.
In that time, the clinic has assisted families in seeking access to health needs, such as Epipens for students, and organized fall flu clinics for district staff.
As a part of the district’s newest agreement, students will be provided access to required vaccines at their schools, including through mobile clinics for non-high school students. Staff who enroll in the clinic will be eligible for discounted pharmaceuticals.
And, when Community HealthNet gains access to the coronavirus vaccine, the clinic will make those vaccines available to its Hammond patients, Seabrook said.
Indiana is currently in the early stages of its COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, extending vaccines to first responders, health care workers, long-term care residents and Hoosiers ages 70 and older.
Seabrook said she also sees opportunities through the partnership to connect with students interested in learning more about careers in health care.
“I am an advocate for getting students interested in health careers and making sure that they understand that there’s more to a career path in health other than being a doctor or a nurse,” Seabrook said. “I’m excited to be able to share those career pathways with students by having the potential for them to shadow some of our providers and our other health care workers.
The district expects to make the new services available by the fall semester, Miller said.
“Let’s face it, if kids don’t have access to good, quality health care, a lot of the things we’re trying to do in schools just don’t have the same impact,” the superintendent said. “So, we’re very excited to move this partnership forward.”