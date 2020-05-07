New high school branding survey open to Hammond community

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond is seeking community feedback in its second and final school branding survey published Wednesday morning.
The online survey allows students, educators and community members to weigh in on the naming of the district's new high school, set to open in fall 2021, and the potential renaming of Morton High School.
Hammond's Clark and Gavit middle/high schools will close in a districtwide consolidation effort with the opening of the new high school being built behind the current Hammond High.
Most questions on the survey are multiple choice with an open response field for additional feedback on the identity of the new schools' brands.
The school city is soliciting the help of Colorado-based consultant John Jenson through a contract with school branding company Jostens.
The district's latest survey is based on the responses of an initial survey delivered in mid-March. Jenson discussed the results of that survey in a virtual town hall meeting last month. About 60% of responses from the initial survey came from students.
Some critiqued the town hall meeting, requesting a greater explanation of data collected through the survey.
"It was not analytically done," school board vice president Carlotta Blake-King said in a Tuesday night board meeting. "We never saw the survey as the public should've seen a graph, something. That was expected."
The most recent survey includes top responses for names and mascots both for the new school building behind Hammond High and the current Morton High School, as well as a suggestion to keep the schools' identities as they are currently.
"Ultimately the board is the one that will have to decide if they want to rename the school or not, and Morton, as well," Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said in a Tuesday night school board meeting. "But, we've asked it both ways. We've asked 'Do you think the school should be renamed?' and 'If it is renamed, these are the top choices. Please rank them.' And, you're able to rank them, so we'll have a cumulative idea from the community what they're saying, so the board can make an informed decision."
For the new school, survey takers can vote between the suggested names Hammond Central, Hammond West, Hammond/Clark and Dr. Walter Watkins, for the former district superintendent who died this winter. Suggested mascots include the Tigers, Lions, Wolves, Eagles, Hawks and Railers.
For Morton High School, respondents can select between suggested names Hammond East, Morton/Gavit and Hammond United. Mascot selections include Tigers, Lions, Panthers, Wolves, Senators and Bulls.
Survey takers are given the opportunity to rank new name suggestions in order of preference.
Current mascots in the Hammond school district include the Pioneers at Clark Middle/High School, the Gladiators at Gavit Middle/High School, the Wildcats at Hammond High School and the Governors at Morton High School.
The district's latest survey is open through May 13 and available at the School City of Hammond website at hammond.k12.in.us.
