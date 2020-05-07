New high school branding survey open to Hammond community

The most recent survey includes top responses for names and mascots both for the new school building behind Hammond High and the current Morton High School, as well as a suggestion to keep the schools' identities as they are currently.

"Ultimately the board is the one that will have to decide if they want to rename the school or not, and Morton, as well," Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said in a Tuesday night school board meeting. "But, we've asked it both ways. We've asked 'Do you think the school should be renamed?' and 'If it is renamed, these are the top choices. Please rank them.' And, you're able to rank them, so we'll have a cumulative idea from the community what they're saying, so the board can make an informed decision."

For the new school, survey takers can vote between the suggested names Hammond Central, Hammond West, Hammond/Clark and Dr. Walter Watkins, for the former district superintendent who died this winter. Suggested mascots include the Tigers, Lions, Wolves, Eagles, Hawks and Railers.

For Morton High School, respondents can select between suggested names Hammond East, Morton/Gavit and Hammond United. Mascot selections include Tigers, Lions, Panthers, Wolves, Senators and Bulls.

Survey takers are given the opportunity to rank new name suggestions in order of preference.