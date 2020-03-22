You are the owner of this article.
3 new Lake County coronavirus cases reported; state total up to 201
3 new Lake County coronavirus cases reported; state total up to 201

Three more Lake County residents are included in the group of 76 new positive coronavirus cases reported Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories, according to a news release.

The Region is now up to 12 affected by the disease: 10 in Lake County and two in LaPorte County. Neighboring St. Joseph County has two new identifications, bringing its total to eight. The state has 201 positive identifications total with 1,494 total tested, according to ISDH.

Four Hoosiers have died from the disease over the past week. Two are dead in Marion County, one in Delaware County and one in Johnson County, ISDH reported.

New cases identified also involve residents of Bartholomew, Boone, Delaware, Dubois, Floyd, Franklin, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Ripley, Scott and Tipton counties.

Other counties impacted include Allen, Clark, Elkhart, Fayette, Greene, Harrison, Jennings, Noble, Owen, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Wayne and Wells.

Marion County is the most impacted with 82 positive identifications. Lake County ranks the fourth-highest behind Hamilton and Johnson counties. Both have 18 and 12 identifications, respectively.

