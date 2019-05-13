LAKE STATION — The city's new senior citizen center could be ready for use in coming weeks.
Public Works Superintendent Adrian Vera said work continues to prepare the site for the modular unit that was purchased to serve as the new center.
The 2,052-square-foot building could soon be delivered and installed at the site at 29th Avenue near Benton Street, and Vera hopes to unveil the facility to the public by the middle of May.
The city has demolished the former facility, Vera said. Work also has been done to make a sewer connection, and water lines have been installed there.
Vera said Lake Station will need to pour a concrete slab before the new facility could be installed.
Earlier this year, city leaders authorized the purchase of the $82,000 modular unit.
Mayor Christopher Anderson said the unit comes furnished with appliances. The cost includes delivery to the site and installation.
The need for a new senior center comes after the former facility had been neglected. There have been a variety of interior and exterior issues over the last several years.
Mold was found there last year as well as problems with the ceiling. That prompted seniors to temporarily move their activities to the cabin at Riverview Park.
The condition of the former structure also caused a decrease in participation and the number of activities offered there.
City officials hope the new building will attract more visitors and additional programming available to seniors.
The 29th Avenue property was designated as the senior citizen center site at least 25 years ago.