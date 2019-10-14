WHITING — A new church may go up where an old one stood for years if the city council approves an ordinance to grant special exceptions for property at 1825-1831 Central Ave.
The New Life Christian Church is looking to build where its old structure, which was recently demolished, was located for more than 100 years.
At one time it had been known as the First Church of Christ.
Council President Chris Sarvanidis said the property consists of three lots, one that is zoned single-family residential, and two that are zoned institutional special zone.
"For any religious organization wishing to build in the city of Whiting, regardless of the zoning district and how the zoning is set up, would need a special exception in any case," Sarvanidis said.
He said the Whiting Board of Zoning Appeals gave a favorable recommendation to the project.
The council heard the ordinance on first read on Sept. 17, but did not take any further action after Sarvanidis said it was his understanding the architect would be on hand to answer questions.
Sarvanidis said he wanted to see a computer model showing what the church will look like.
"We kind of want to see aesthetically how this is going to fit in with the rest of the neighborhood," Sarvanidis said. "Most importantly, the street view."
Sarvanidis also said he wanted to inquire about how frequently services and events would take place there.
During its Oct. 1 meeting, the council received answers to the questions they had and passed the ordinance on second read. The ordinance is up for a final read Tuesday.
Steve Spebar, city zoning administrator, said the former building took up just two lots, but the church bought and demolished a house that once stood on a third lot.
"The proposed church is shorter, but wider," Spebar said.
He said the church's senior minister, Paul Vale, said about 200 parishioners would attend a typical service.
Spebar said the old church was knocked down due to its poor condition and because it had not been used in a couple of years.
He said the congregation has been using facilities belonging to Sacred Heart Catholic Church on LaPorte Avenue.