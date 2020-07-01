New Nerf blaster arena brings video games to life for adults, kids in Griffith

Adults, kids and families can run around and play with Nerf blasters at the new Rapid Fire NWI arena in Griffith.
The 6,000-square-foot arena in an industrial park at 234 S. Lindberg Ave. gives people of all ages a chance to live out their favorite video games, taking part in games like capture the flag, team battle, VIP transport or defuse the package, which was inspired by the Counter-Strike series.
Participants bombard each other with Nerf blasters that shoot darts or foam balls up to 150 feet. People can sign up for open eight-on-eight Nerf battles or reserve the facility for birthdays, corporate team building functions, family reunions, graduations, or parties where they can also use the barricade-filled arena for extreme dodgeball.
Rapid Fire NWI President Paul Vezmar came up with the idea for the first-of-its-kind attraction in Northwest Indiana when he was out Christmas shopping.
"I saw Nerf blasters that shot balls instead of darts. They had a higher velocity and looked so cool," he said. "It was pretty warm this past Christmas and I asked all the adults if they wanted to play Nerf in my backyard, which is pretty large. I thought they'd laugh at it but they said yes."
Vezmar started doing research and found there was an entire community of adults who modified Nerf blasters. He also discovered there were a few Nerf battle arenas scattered around the country but none locally.
"It's a lot of fun and an adrenaline rush," he said. "But a lot of the Nerf-style arenas look like they were for kids with walls painted orange and cardboard. We wanted to do the reverse of that and create a space for adults where kids could play and where families could play together."
Rapid Fire provides all the blasters and ammo. Upgrades include higher powered blasters that shoot faster and extra ammunition. Open battle sessions last 50 minutes, and private parties go for 90 to 120 minutes.
The arena has rubber flooring and many barriers like construction barricades and 55-gallon drums, including some inspired by popular videos games like Fortnite and Call of Duty.
"It's set up in a way that you can't run straight from one end to another," he said. "There are plenty of places to hide and duck."
Groups that reserve the arena can use it for both Nerf battles and extreme dodgeball.
"It's not the dodgeball you might remember for childhood," he said. "It's not the same big rubber balls. It's 6-inch dodgeballs that are lighter and don't hurt as much. In fact, they don't hurt at all."
Vezmar envisions the arena as appealing to families, kids, young teens and young adults. Similar to a bar arcade, it offers nostalgia.
"There's more of an adrenaline rush when you're dodging foam balls and darts than there is in laser tag," he said. "You're reliving your childhood. It appeals to more people than paintball and you don't get dirty."
He hopes to launch a Nerf league with regular tournaments in Northwest Indiana. Rapid Fire also will host many themed nights, such as blackout nights, date nights, and daddy-daughter nights.
Light beverages and snacks will be available in the lobby.
"My long-term goal is to create a place where families can come together for fun," he said. "People who come in get excited to see 50 Nerf guns hanging on the wall. There's nothing quite like it in this area."
For more information, visit rapidfirenwi.com, call 219-228-1628 and find it on Facebook.
