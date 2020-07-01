New Nerf blaster arena brings video games to life for adults, kids in Griffith

"It's a lot of fun and an adrenaline rush," he said. "But a lot of the Nerf-style arenas look like they were for kids with walls painted orange and cardboard. We wanted to do the reverse of that and create a space for adults where kids could play and where families could play together."

Rapid Fire provides all the blasters and ammo. Upgrades include higher powered blasters that shoot faster and extra ammunition. Open battle sessions last 50 minutes, and private parties go for 90 to 120 minutes.

The arena has rubber flooring and many barriers like construction barricades and 55-gallon drums, including some inspired by popular videos games like Fortnite and Call of Duty.

"It's set up in a way that you can't run straight from one end to another," he said. "There are plenty of places to hide and duck."

Groups that reserve the arena can use it for both Nerf battles and extreme dodgeball.

"It's not the dodgeball you might remember for childhood," he said. "It's not the same big rubber balls. It's 6-inch dodgeballs that are lighter and don't hurt as much. In fact, they don't hurt at all."

Vezmar envisions the arena as appealing to families, kids, young teens and young adults. Similar to a bar arcade, it offers nostalgia.