New NWI representative appointed to State Board of Education
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a new Northwest Indiana representative to the State Board of Education.

Erika Dilosa, the director of special education for GEO Academies' 21st Century Charter School and Gary Middle College, will serve a four-year term in the board's 1st congressional seat.

"We are pleased to welcome Erika to the board," State Board of Education Chair B.J. Watts said in a news release. "Her experience with special education coupled with her passion for her community will make her an excellent addition."

Dilosa's addition to the board comes following a recent change in state law that required Holcomb's next appointment to the State Board of Education be a special education teacher or director. Dilosa, of Schererville, will replace Tony Walker, an attorney and board member at Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, after his second term on the state board came to an end June 30.

Walker renamed to SBOE

Walker first was appointed to the board in 2011 by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels. He served four years on the board, and was appointed once again in 2017.

"Tony Walker has served the board well for many years and has been a relentless advocate for students," Watts said. "He will be missed."

Dilosa has served as a special education teacher and director after learning her own child is on the spectrum of autism. 

She graduated from Chicago State University, where she was a scholar athlete and member of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. She earned her master's in special education from Indiana University.

Dilosa is a pastor's wife who works as a women's and youth ministry leaders within her church. She and her husband have six children attending the Lake Central School Corp.

LaPorte County schools to reopen on scheduled fall start dates

Dilosa's appointment extends through June 30, 2024.

Holcomb also made a reappointment to the State Board of Education. Kathleen "Katie" Mote, of Madison, Indiana, will also serve through June 30, 2024.

Holcomb first appointed Mote, a vice president at Project Lead The Way, to the board in June 2017. She is currently the board's vice chair.





