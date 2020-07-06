New NWI representative appointed to State Board of Education

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a new Northwest Indiana representative to the State Board of Education.
Erika Dilosa, the director of special education for GEO Academies' 21st Century Charter School and Gary Middle College, will serve a four-year term in the board's 1st congressional seat.
"We are pleased to welcome Erika to the board," State Board of Education Chair B.J. Watts said in a news release. "Her experience with special education coupled with her passion for her community will make her an excellent addition."
Dilosa's addition to the board comes following a recent change in state law that required Holcomb's next appointment to the State Board of Education be a special education teacher or director. Dilosa, of Schererville, will replace Tony Walker, an attorney and board member at Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, after his second term on the state board came to an end June 30.
Walker first was appointed to the board in 2011 by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels. He served four years on the board, and was appointed once again in 2017.
"Tony Walker has served the board well for many years and has been a relentless advocate for students," Watts said. "He will be missed."
Dilosa has served as a special education teacher and director after learning her own child is on the spectrum of autism.
She graduated from Chicago State University, where she was a scholar athlete and member of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. She earned her master's in special education from Indiana University.
Dilosa is a pastor's wife who works as a women's and youth ministry leaders within her church. She and her husband have six children attending the Lake Central School Corp.
Dilosa's appointment extends through June 30, 2024.
Holcomb also made a reappointment to the State Board of Education. Kathleen "Katie" Mote, of Madison, Indiana, will also serve through June 30, 2024.
Holcomb first appointed Mote, a vice president at Project Lead The Way, to the board in June 2017. She is currently the board's vice chair.
Hannah Newman-Jacobs
Teacher's Name: Hannah Newman-Jacobs
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This teacher deserves to be recognized because they were able to teach their students in a way that I'd never seen before. They were able to bring students together in a way that made sure classrooms didn’t just feel like places to learn, they also felt like areas where you felt comfortable and could joke around with people who almost felt like family to you. This teacher was able to make their room immediately relieve all of my tension and stress just because of how comfortable I often felt during their classes. I, along with many other students, was able to openly share many ideas. I was able to learn something that I found important in a way that made sure all the information being taught stuck with me. This teacher tried their very best to teach us respect and made sure we felt safe along with comfortable.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Something my teacher did this year that really stood out to me was how they changed the way that I viewed the world and the people in it. This teacher made a huge effort to effectively teach discipline and respect in a way that felt true and understandable. My classmates and I were told when we were being rude or selfish, and we were told in an honest way that made the message stick with all of us. The lessons made me want to try to become a better person and think about how I treat others. This teacher made an impact on me and countless of their many other students.
Jeff Swisher
Teacher's Name: Hannah Newman-Jacobs
School: Gavit High School
School District: School City of Hammond
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?:
During this time of Covid, he took the opportunity to call and speak to many of the students. It meant so much that he demonstrated that he cared.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He is a teacher that always cares and was willing to not just help me but other students that were struggling. He even found a way to calm my mother and gave me a path so I could graduate. Almost every student has talked about how much we will miss his class next year.
Rebecca Sibley
Teacher's Name: Rebecca Sibley
School: Wheeler High School
School District: Union Township
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond to help all the students out.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Worked very hard with the e-learning to end the year.
Vincent Gonzalez
Teacher's Name: Vincent Gonzalez
School: Benjamin Harrison Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: He should be recognized because he is a very nice teacher he helps out his students when they most need him and you can always count on him he is the best and he teaches class very well.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He helped a lot of his students during this pandemic he has been giving them zoom classes and he has been checking on them
Kristie Hood
Teacher's Name: Kristie Hood
School: East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She has worked faithfully through my son's problem behaviors and stayed patient with him and genuinely cares for him. He can be difficult sometimes, but she never gave up on him.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She always encouraged my son even when he would have problem behaviors. She bought things for him out of her pocket to try and help him and have him work towards that to help with his behaviors.
LaRon Golden
Teacher's Name: LaRon Golden
School: East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: He goes above and beyond with his students and parents to make sure that they succeed in and out of the classroom setting.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He was always available during school hours as well as nonschool hours. He reaches out to parents before your child falls behind and helps come up with a plan to better their education.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: He is amazing and great with his students and gave me the best last year in East Chicago ever.
What did they do that stands out this year?: We put him through a lot without knowing and he stuck with us when he could've left.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Golden is a teacher that does not give up on his students and sees all positive in his students. He seeks out new ways to keep his students engaged and is very open to suggestions. I asked my child who his favorite teacher was this year and without hesitation, he said Mr. Golden. When asked why he said, "Mr. Golden is understanding, and patient while other teachers expect us to be perfect."
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mr. Golden's value of the parent/teacher/student relationship is what he did that stood out to me this year. I know how it is that my child learns and I shared that with Mr. Golden in order to make my child's education a smooth process for us this year. Mr. Golden took note of what I said and mixed it with his own style of learning and this made this school year an enjoyable and very educational one for my child.
Rebecca Lopez
Teacher's Name: Rebecca Lopez
School: Solon Robinson Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Lopez should be recognized for her abundance of love and passion for her career. She teaches with a gentleness that leaves students happy and excited to learn. She truly cares about her students and does everything in her power to make them feel valued and respected.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Lopez not only inspires her students to be the best they can be, but she challenges them to learn to the best of their ability. She has endless determination; she will never leave a student confused. Mrs. Lopez is an amazing example of patience and intelligence. She is worth and appreciated more than she will ever know.
Kristina Yoder
Teacher's Name: Kristina Yoder
School: East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond to help your child achieve their goals. When my daughter started kindergarten, she was so scared. But Ms. Yoder was so amazing and made her comfortable and now my daughter is going to third grade and still walks down to hug her every day and tells everyone her favorite teacher will always be Ms. Yoder. She truly leaves a lasting impression!
What did they do that stands out this year?: She goes above and beyond to help every child she comes in contact with.
Joyce Zembillas
Teacher's Name: Joyce Zembillas
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Zembillas should be recognized and appreciated for her outstanding teaching skills. Not only does Mrs. Zembillas teach with her whole heart; she teaches with a true passion and love for her job regardless of where she teaches from.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Zembillas was recognized not only as a teacher, but also as a role model to every student lucky enough to have met her. She teaches lessons in a way that is interesting and fun. She teaches with a kindness that could never be replicated nor appreciated enough. If given the ability to choose who my teacher would be every year of school, without a doubt, I would choose Mrs. Zembillas. Words cannot describe her, and no word can be used to express how inspiring and caring she is. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.
"The influence of teachers extends beyond the classroom, well into the future." -F. Sionil Jose.
Thomas Helmuth
Teacher's Name: Thomas Helmuth
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: He's a very understanding, modern thinking, empathetic teacher who truly cares for the well being of his students. Especially the ones that need that extra help socially & academically.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He went the extra mile to help a new student with special needs to try & be the best he could be & took the time to tutor him so he could keep his grades up while he was going through a difficult time in his life.
Eugene Muhammad
Teacher's Name: Eugene Muhammad
School: East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: My teacher is really young, but PATIENT and smart. He should be recognized for putting up with me and my classmates for an entire school year.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He was very patient.
Victoria Bierman
Teacher's Name: Victoria Bierman
School: Solon Robinson Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Bierman is an amazing 2nd grade teacher. She has been a teacher for 15 years. She always has a smile on her face. Mrs. Bierman always finds a way to help us learn. She makes me smile when I see her. I love being in her class.
What did they do that stands out this year?: For distance learning, she has done many zoom meetings to explain work with us. She is always on go guardian to help us and answer questions we have. She goes above and beyond for her students. I got 50 AR points during E-learning. She was encouraging when I was trying to get to 50 points and she dropped off a surprise for me. Mrs. Bierman is a kind, patient, loving and such a great teacher.
Maggie Jensen
Teacher's Name: Maggie Jensen
School: Highland High School
School District: School Town of Highland
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Jensen has been teaching chemistry to students for over twenty years now. She makes the classroom fun and engaging by combining a mixture of lessons filled with learning and labs. She is often one of the first teachers in the building to set up labs for her students and she often will stay into her lunch hour so students can spend a little more time on the materials as needed. Mrs. Jensen also makes the classroom fun by handing out treats to students during difficult times. She also helps her students learn mindfulness activities so that they can deal with the stresses of high school. Mrs. Jensen is also funny and really cares about her students often calling them silly names that students love. While we don't want to admit it, we miss our school and fun teachers like her. Thanks Mrs. Jensen!
Amy McCallister
Teacher's Name: Amy McCallister
School: Timothy Ball Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. McCallister is always so professional and goes above and beyond for her students. She is kind hearted, motivating and loves all her students like her own. Happy Teacher Appreciation to such a wonderful teacher. I am so blessed to know my son had her this school year.
Katelyn Barta
Teacher's Name: Katelyn Barta
School: Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Barta has been such a great influence on my 6th grade daughter this year. She is always available for extra help or to just listen.
What did they do that stands out this year?: The E-Learning process has been a challenge, but Ms. Barta goes the extra step to connect with her students. She is just such a great person and mentor to my child.
Jill Trapp
Teacher's Name: Jill Trapp
School: Jerry Ross Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Trapp is the best 4th grade teacher ever. She is super strict but very just too.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She deserves recognition for her efforts.
Dennis Bunda
Teacher's Name: Dennis Bunda
School: Wheeler
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Bunda is an amazing teacher who goes over and beyond being a teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mr. Bunda is an amazing teacher who goes over and beyond being a teacher.
Cyndi Bazin
Teacher's Name: Cyndi Bazin
School: Eisenhower Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Bazin had my daughter in kindergarten. She has always been an advocate for her and as we prepare for virtual graduation she found ways to make sure my daughter felt special.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has worked very hard to learn new tricks and techniques to teach her students during eLearning. She also sent some of her former students that were graduating gifts to congratulate them and make them feel special this year.
Christine McCollum
Teacher's Name: Christine McCollum
School: Hammond Area Career Center
School District: Hammond School District
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. McCollum is an amazing person. She treats every kid like her own and takes the time to get to know and understand each of her students and their situations. She was previously a nurse and chose to become a teacher to help educate the younger generations and I am forever great full I was able to be in her classroom. She had touched so many people and I know that now she is not only my favorite teacher but also a life long friend and supporter.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She takes students to the nearby colleges to have them take tours and she also gets multiple guest speakers to come talk to her students. It’s amazing how much work this woman puts into her job and how much she does for her students even though she doesn’t have to do so.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. McCollum sees potential in every student that walks in her door. She not only goes out of her way for her students but makes sure every student she had in previous years is on the right path. She makes sure every student that walks out of her door knows what it takes to become a healthcare provider along with how to execute it well and professionally. She’s what I always needed in my life and because of her I am on the right path to my career choice with excelling certifications, college credits, and more.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Even though she was not my teacher this year, she was last year, and she always makes sure that I’m on the right path and that I’m doing everything I can to make sure I’m living up to my fullest potential.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. McCollum should be recognized as the best and favorite teacher because she is optimistic, charismatic, dedicated, passionate, an advocate for us students, trustworthy, and what makes her stand out the most is she takes the time to understand each and every one of her students as an individual and their strengths and weaknesses as well as learning styles and what motivates them.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year, Mrs. McCollum was really there for a lot of the students in her class. She took out the time to talk to her students and understand their feelings in rough times and she truly cared about each and everyone and our mental health.
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: McCollum takes the time to not only engage with her students but to know who they are as an individual and help them learn from what level they are on.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year McCollum has had ways for student contact and has always been close with students regarding their situations.
Recognition 5:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. McCollum is a Health Careers 1 teacher at the Hammond Area Career Center, but not only is she a teacher, she is also a Registered Nurse who does anything and everything day in and day out for her students, even when she doesn't have too. She does everything from shaking her students' hands every single morning, to getting to know her students individually and what's going on in each and everyone's life. She makes class almost feel like a second home, or maybe a safe place. She never backs down when offered a position to try something new, such as our brand new HOSA chapter at our own school. She stepped up to be our advisor and the chapter is only going to get better in the following years. On her days off from teaching, her love for helping others does not stop. She loves giving back to her community, and always pays it forward through community service whenever there is an opportunity. If one is not given, she goes out of her way to find them. As well as partaking in these service events, she also shares these opportunities with her current and previous students. Some teachers are here to teach what they know about one class, while others like Christine are here to teach us not only lessons about class, but also about life. Honestly, if a student walked away from her class without learning anything medical, I can promise you they did learn to help others and to always live life open-minded.
What did they do that stands out this year?: So, although there are many students who could probably nominate her for all of the great things she does each and every day, I have a special experience that is one I will cherish forever. I am not her current student, but I thought I'd explain to everyone how genuine of a person she is by using my experience from last year, as her student.
I joined her class eight days late. The first day of class my parents weren't home which led to me being out of uniform on my first day of school. Of course, I missed all of the weed out days so she had a stern talking to with me, in hopes to maybe scare me. Well, I personally, am a stubborn kid so I was like, yeah okay lady whatever. Since I was late, I had to make up all that work and still learn what she was currently teaching her class. This made for the hardest first week of class, I told my mom I needed out but this teacher of mine told my homeschool no.
So, as mad at her as I was, I came in on a Friday with all of my work and told her I was ready to take all of my quizzes that I missed. She gave me this crazy look as if she thought I was about to set myself up for failure. I took them all and when I was finished she came up to me and told me she was shocked I passed them all.
My story gets better.
Fast forward to about February, I had grown a love for her as a teacher, and a love for her class as well as knowing that the medical field was definitely for me. I even told her about my first accident when my mom wasn't answering her phone. Crazy right?
I always dreamed of being a nurse, but one day something changed my life, for the better.
I had left school one day for a Cardiologist appointment, where I had found out I needed to have open-heart surgery. This was completely terrifying for a 17-year-old girl. No one ever wants to hear that.
So there was one day, probably in May, I just kind of broke down in my head and I knew I needed to tell her. It didn't really stop me from doing well in my class, but in the back of my mind there were so many scenarios playing when we were in the cardiology unit.
It was so surreal, and she knew it was getting to me.
My surgery was scheduled for June 3rd, which would have been my last day at the career center. Now normally, I don't miss the last day of school but for obvious reasons, I had to.
So on June 2nd, I had to say goodbye to all of my classmates and my two favorite teachers, wished them all the best and later that night, my family and I headed out to Oaklawn where my surgery would be.
June 3rd comes, faster than I ever knew, and I'm in the pre-operation room when my phone rang. Mrs. McCollum FaceTimed me on her way to work so of course I answered. She was crying and in that very moment, she showed me that sometimes teachers are more than just a teacher. That we're all humans. She told me to keep her updated when I got out, and she wished me luck and she told me she loved me.
I went into surgery, and when I came out, little did I know that as soon as that last bell rang at the school and she could've gone straight to the beach, she dropped all other priorities and showed up at the hospital to come check on me.
I don't think many students can say that their teachers would go that far out of their way, especially on the last day of school, to make sure one of her students made it out of surgery okay.
That says a lot about a person, and it truly shows their real love for students.
I always knew deep down that there was something special about her the day I met her, but this day really sealed the deal. Even now, as a senior when we were still in school, I stopped in every day to see her after class and give her a hug because she taught me to never give up. Not to give up on school, life, anything.
She even comes to the sporting events her students remind her of. For this reason, I tell her she's like a mom to me, and I know that she would do this for absolutely anyone of her students, I just happened to be the one that got lucky enough to have this rollercoaster of emotions crazy opportunity.
I tell her that I appreciate her all the time, but sharing my story can help students see that teachers don't necessarily focus on how awesome of a student you are, or what your grade is in the classroom, but if you do your best and treat them with respect, they will always do things to give back, that you will remember for a lifetime. Mrs. McCollum, thank you for always giving us your best, even when you stumbled upon days where you were balancing your own problems, and ours.
I will forever be grateful for you and I love you with all of me.
Jessica Bliss
Teacher's Name: Jessica Bliss
School: Longfellow Elementary School
School District: Lake Ridge Schools Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Jessica Bliss has been a dedicated teacher for 19 years in Northwest Indiana. In the classroom, she has always gone above expectations and has the ability to focus on each individual student's needs. Jessica began her career working with high needs/emotional disability students setting a strong foundation as an effective, outstanding teacher. "Mrs. Bliss" will be the response when her students are asked in the future; "who was your favorite teacher!"
What did they do that stands out this year?: The Coronavirus has changed everything, but especially hard is the task of continuing to educate our children The younger, primary grade students present more challenges which Jessica has met head-on. Working tirelessly with individualized one-on-one sessions on any day at any time, creative "Zooming" lessons and contributing to her teaching team's efforts; all while providing parental support to her own children's eLearning sessions would be challenging for anyone. Mrs. Bliss has brought her signature dedication, love and creativity to this new 'reality' and has made 'school' as effective and memorable as possible for her students and their families.
Kenneth Forehand
Teacher's Name: Kenneth Forehand
School: Colonel John Wheeler Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Forehand is a very kind person who really loves his work.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mr. Forehand stop bullies without made them feel bad. He is very cool and everybody loves his class (Health and Physical Education).
Nicholas Foundos
Teacher's Name: Nicholas Foundos
School: Glen Park Academy
School District: Gary Community Schoo Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Nicholas has always had the heart that goes into teaching. In difficult times - he stepped up to enlighten the situation in a fun and meaningful way for his students. He thinks out of the box to allow them to grow scholastically without them knowing. He has never let a student feel belittled due to their personal circumstance. The love he has for his students and their families is felt each and every day. His ability to personally connect meaningfully is a skill not all teachers have. During the quarantine time he sent students a handwritten notecard with a craft item to keep them engaged. He wanted to make sure his kids knew he was in this difficult situation with them.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He taught the kids how to use PowerPoint and use content about themselves. Using animation and other application techniques that will help them in the future. In the past, he would deliver food during Christmas time. He is remembered for purchasing computers for students in need.
Jill Adamski
Teacher's Name: Jill Adamski
School: Robert A. Taft Middle
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is passionate in what she teaches and is all around a kind, friendly person.
Jessica Lichtenfeld
Teacher's Name: Jessica Lichtenfeld
School: Beiriger Elementary
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Lichtenfeld had a rather large class this year. It was a concern that my child may be lost in a crowd. Boy was I wrong. Mrs Lichtenfeld has gone above and beyond for every student. She has given that time and attention where needed. She has actually helped me when it comes to math at home. She has an extreme passion for teaching and you can see it in every student.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Lichtenfeld has made the transition to eLearning smooth and easy. She always gives us a detailed to fo list, detailed videos on how to do a lesson, always available for help and answers every question we have. She checks in with her students and makes sure to let them know she is always available. I hate that our time with her was cut short. I’m thankful for everything she has done for us.
Keaton Burk
Teacher's Name: Keaton Burk
School: Jerry Ross Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Burk is the best 4th grade Math teacher ever. Always tries everybody with justice and kindness, and also is a good teacher, we learn for real.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Every year she is outstanding.
Josh Hedl
Teacher's Name: Josh Hedl
School: Winfield Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Hedl is an excellent teacher: a super hard worker for the transportation in the school and very kind with young children. And he really teaches Physical Education.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He always year after year is the same of outstanding and great.
Matthew Bliss
Teacher's Name: Matthew Bliss
School: Beiriger Elementary School
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?:
Mr. Bliss has been a dedicated, effective and 'fun' teacher and coach in Griffith for 10 years. He connects with his students and student athletes in a way very few adults, let alone educators, have the ability to experience.
Matt truly cares about the individual student/athlete as an individual growing into a responsible, happy adult. Students and their parents will go out of their way to greet and acknowledge 'Mr. Bliss' at school functions and community events. As an educator and coach, Mr. Bliss will have a positive influence his students' future love of learning and sports.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
At home with his 'teacher' wife and two school age children, Mr. Bliss has continued to maintain a positive and effective relationship with his students and their families. Often, this involves extra time, creative thinking and personal sacrifice which Mr. Bliss is more than willing to give to others. Giving of himself is the attribute that will be remembered.
Stacy Coil
Teacher's Name: Stacy Coil
School: Solon Robinson
School District: Crown Point School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Coil has gone above and beyond for her 3rd graders during distance learning. I hear my son listening to lessons she has recorded and joining his class for Zoom sessions throughout the week. Any interaction and normalcy with his teacher and classmates makes this time much easier.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Coil does fun things with the kids in her videos and during zoom meetings with special guests, a class mascot and birthday celebrations for each student (even on the weekend) to wish them a happy birthday! I cannot thank you enough for helping all of your students. My son adjusted well to the new school because of you!
Virginia Sparks
Teacher's Name: Virginia Sparks
School: Area Center
School District: Hammond
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She noticed when school would get tough for me and was always there to help out in any way possible.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She started her first year of teaching this year with us which can be very difficult and she had improved so much as a teacher and watching her grow was amazing.
Joseph Balind
Teacher's Name: Joseph Balind
School: Colonel John Wheeler Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Balind (Social Studies-6 grade) shows outstanding job standards. He plans, teaches and evaluated his classes in maximum way. And he really cares about his students' learning process. He is the best.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He keeps excellent discipline at the classroom, he is very organized, and explains very clear and detail. His class (Social Studies) is very interesting.
Amanda Koulianos
Teacher's Name: Amanda Koulianos
School: Highland High
School District: School Town of Highland
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Koulianos should be recognized because of her unbelievable dedication and the relationships she has with her students. She is more than a teacher, but a friend to any student who needs her. She makes us all so happy to come to school and sit in her room, even if we don’t have a class with her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Koulianos still gives and does everything she can do to help her students succeed even when they are not giving there all. She cares so much about her students. She was there for us. Not just this year, but every year.
Linda Hautzinger
Teacher's Name: Linda Hautzinger
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Hautzinger is the best Science and Science Fair, 5th grade teacher ever. She cares deeply about his students and their learning process.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Year after year she is an outstanding teacher.
Kathy Levandoski
Teacher's Name: Kathy Levandoski
School: Valparaiso High School
School District: Valparaiso
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Lev not only inspires students to do their best academically, but she has also created a thriving “jobs” program for special needs students. Many of these kids go on to be employed through this program after graduation. Through this program, students become contributing members of our community through employment.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has expanded this program this year to include more local employers. She visits job sites daily ensuring student success.
Sarah Hoffman
Teacher's Name: Sarah Hoffman
School: Lake Street Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Hoffman goes above and beyond for her students. With our distance learning that we have done, she has gone out of her way to keep connections with students and make sure the students have connections with their classmates.
What did they do that stands out this year?: All year she has made sure to help the students bring out the best of themselves. She is a teacher that really gets to know all of her students and makes real connections with them. Third grade is a very tough year for students and she makes sure they are having fun while learning. Our daughter has really excelled this year in her class.
Michelle Bunch
Teacher's Name: Michelle Bunch
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Bunch is the best Math 5th grade and Math Bowl ever. She keeps that classroom in discipline with love and logic.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Every year she is outstanding.
Joseph LeDue
Teacher's Name: Joseph LeDue
School: Johnston Elementary
School District: School Town of Highland
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. LeDuc teaches kindergarten at Johnston Elementary. He goes above and beyond in and out of the classroom. He is kind, patient, and creative. He understands each child learns differently and adapts his classroom to give students the best learning experiences possible. He has been an advocate for my son and countless others. His dedication to education is unparalleled.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mr. LeDuc stood out inside the classroom, but what he has done with this E-Learning situation is absolutely outstanding. He actually recreated his classroom in his home and holds live class sessions daily. He continues to do the same morning work, morning meeting, and station work but now it's all digital. He continues to celebrate student success. Students can earn LeDuc dollars and buy prizes like crazy hair day. This has brought a sense of normalcy to a situation that is not normal. He has added fun family projects like family movie night reviews and a class recipe book. He is now bringing on family, friends, and colleagues as guest speakers to talk to the students about careers, cultures, and life experiences. As if all this is not enough, he even drove out to our house to drop off a crown and cake for my son’s birthday! My family is so grateful for Mr. LeDuc and all he has done for us this year.
Andrea Avila
Teacher's Name: Andrea Avila
School: Colonel Wheeler Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Avila brings out the best in my daughter Amira and is helping her achieve much more academically and makes school a place Amira loves to go to.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Since the school is closed for COVID-19, Mrs. Avila went out of her way to make my daughter Amira’s birthday special and asked if she and her paraprofessional Mrs. Edwards could stop by and wish her a happy birthday in person but from a safe social distance. I was amazed at her sincerity and commitment to reach out to her student. My daughter Amira was so surprised to see them visit, it made her feel happy, welcomed, and honored to be a part of a school with teachers who care so much that they go above and beyond their duties. It meant the world to our whole family and my fourth grade son felt less nervous about going to middle school in a couple of years after seeing how great the teachers are at Colonel Wheeler. We can’t thank her enough. We were also pleasantly surprised to have Mrs. Gross visit our daughter Amira (while maintaining social distancing as well) on her own to wish our daughter a happy birthday. This was impressive because she’s not even Amira’s full time math teacher. Those three teachers made a lasting impact on my daughter and our whole family and we are blessed to be a part of such a great school.
Amy McCallister
Teacher's Name: Amy McCallister
School: Timothy Ball Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?:
Always caring about her students and responsive to parents
What did they do that stands out this year?: As a result of COVID-19, many teachers are struggling to keep connections with their students but Mrs. McCallister was one of the first to hold regular online meetings with her students every instructional day to ensure that students felt connected and were able to ask questions as they arise.
Noelle Gross
Teacher's Name: Noelle Gross
School: Colonel John Wheeler
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Gross has gone above and beyond this school year to help her students with their math.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She’s gone out of her way to visit students' homes to social distantly wish them happy birthday and help with assignments during the stay-at-home order. She’s always made herself readily available to the students. She holds zoom meetings with the kids where you can truly tell she enjoys these students and they absolutely adore her. She’s done a fabulous job with her students and you can tell.
Leslie Curtis
Teacher's Name: Leslie Curtis
School: Colonel John Wheeler
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Outstanding at teaching math! Makes learning easy and fun.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Made my learning experience in her class more than just a class. Her class is what makes my day great!
Dan Thomas
Teacher's Name: Dan Thomas
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Thomas has been very helpful during online learning.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He is always funny, kind, and extra caring towards his students. He always makes sure that everyone is on the same page. His jokes always lighten the mood and make everyone laugh!
Keith Gough
Teacher's Name: Keith Gough
School: Highland Middle School
School District: School Town of Highland
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Gough is a dedicated, thoughtful teacher who cares deeply about his students. In his role as an educator of history, his engaging way of teaching leads students to think critically while reading primary documents, analyzing historical context, and manipulating historical artifacts. His creative teaching makes many students realize that they love history.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mr. Gough goes above and beyond to be the amazing teacher that he is. He brought in things from the Field Museum to help connect students to what they were learning. He has brought students on virtual field trips to Monticello. John Green even stopped by for an interview with his classes! He creates an atmosphere in the classroom that makes students feel included and cared for. He is encouraging and caring, often seeing the best in others. He has stepped up to the plate during the school closures making students feel cared for and understood. It is clear that he puts student well being over all things.
Ana Televski
Teacher's Name: Ana Televski
School: Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ana is an art teacher as well as the art club mentor. She really engages the kids and gives plenty of attention to all of her students. She tries to make all of her students use recycled objects in their work. She teaches about the importance of the environment and the impact that it makes upon art.
What did they do that stands out this year?: My daughter is a 6th grader with Asperger's. Ana has really made her feel accepted and at ease during her transition this year. This is exactly the attention that she needed to fit in and thrive. Ms. Televski is a wonderful teacher.
Katy Wray
Teacher's Name: Katy Wray
School: Banneker
School District: Gary
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She loves her job. She loves the children and has more or less worked for free. She's very understanding of the children than most Others. All in all, just a beautiful understanding and Christian woman. One in a million and friend.
Ami Reese
Teacher's Name: Ami Reese
School: Gary Area Career Center
School District: Gary
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Reese is awesome! I was really unsure about how I was going to get her work done for my Graphics class- but she found a way to help and I am grateful.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year she encouraged us to create our first publication called “The Drip.” It’s a newsletter for students and about the students and teachers of the Gary Area Career Center.
Dawn Daley
Teacher's Name: Dawn Daley
School: Winfield Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Kind, straight forward, patient, helpful and positive and more
What did they do that stands out this year?: All of the above. My kids love her
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Very helpful, caring, patient, dedicated and always there for her students.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Made my kids look forward to school and love it.
Crystal Freeman
Teacher's Name: Crystal Freeman
School: Gary Area Career Center
School District: Gary
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Freeman has made Culinary class fun and rewarding even during this scary time. She should be recognized for her commitment to all of her students. She makes daily contact to check on us and we love talking to her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She’s easily accessible and goes above and beyond to make sure that even though we are not meeting face to face- we will still be ready for our ServSafe test.
Jennifer Kocon
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Kocon
School: Gary Area Career Center
School District: Gary
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Nurse Jen goes above and beyond to make sure that we are learning the fundamentals of Health Science. She helps us write songs to remember our terminologies and helps us whenever we need to talk. She’s always has a listening ear and even now- we miss her smiling face!
What did they do that stands out this year?: She’s easily accessible and goes above and beyond to make sure that even though we are not meeting face to face- we will still be ready for our ServSafe test.
Angie Smith
Teacher's Name: Angie Smith
School: Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: All the kids love her. She is fun & nice
What did they do that stands out this year?: She does a wide range of activities and never gets over mad when you can’t do something.
Mary Jones
Teacher's Name: Mary Jones
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Jones deserves the recognition of this award because of how hard she works in order for her students to succeed. She will go out of her way being sick, upset, or just unmotivated and can still put a genuine smile on her students' faces. Mrs. Jones looks at her students less like students, and more like familiar friends.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Jones has been a great teacher, but what makes her special is that she can be considered a great friend too. Whenever feeling stressed or anxious, Mrs. Jones is always there to make her students feel better. She knows how to make learning fun with her silly videos, dancing, and energy. Having a best friend in middle school is always great, but it's ten times better to have a best friend in a teacher.
Jessica Huseman
Teacher's Name: Jessica Huseman
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is so kind to all of her students. And she makes class fun! She gives all her classes fun nicknames; I'm in the "Tater Tot (with ketchup) class." This entire year I have had an A+ in her social studies class because she makes learning easy and easier to understand.
What did they do that stands out this year?: We play lots of games in this class such as Kahoot and this one with fly swatters where you hit the vocabulary on the whiteboard that matches the definition she said. Tests are so much easier with the vocab we hand-write (making it easier to memorize) and when we are learning something and she finds a documentary on it, we watch it! Such as Hotel Rwanda and Gandi.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is so nice and so funny.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She does so many funny things and helps everyone.
Jillian Ryan
Teacher's Name: Jillian Ryan
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a very good person and always cuts to the point and is a great teacher. Overall she is a very nice person and never brings you down.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She always is nice to the students and is never rude or disrespectful towards the students.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She helped me learn and helped me become a good student.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she is very enthusiastic and kind. Also, she gives you a lot of chances if you get something wrong.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helped whenever she could and is very nice.
Joyce Zembillas
Teacher's Name: Joyce Zembillas
School: Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Zembillas deserves to be recognized for her amazing teaching because not only does she challenge her students to learn more in her class with a firm hand, but she is also kind and genuinely cares about her students. She teaches with a passion and decides every day to help us exceed in school and be kind to others through her example. She always puts 100% in everything she does and carries her respect and kind attitude with her wherever she goes.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She teaches us the usual things that English teachers do, but Mrs. Zembillas teaches in ways beyond words. She helps us learn more and more every day by simply explaining to us what it is we're learning with great mnemonics to help us remember how to do what we're learning about. She helped us learn how to create college-worthy essays, how to learn all the parts of speech, how to use proper grammar and punctuation, and more! Not only did her teaching skills help me remember what she taught me, but it helped me to learn in a better way.
Lori Slosson
Teacher's Name: Lori Slosson
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Very positive and an amazing teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Participates in challenge ed activities and is always supportive of spirit weeks and, of course, her students.
Melissa Taylor
Teacher's Name: Melissa Taylor
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she is a great teacher and helps the students when they need it.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She was really nice.
Scott Smoljan
Teacher's Name: Scott Smoljan
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Because he is a very cool teacher and he is the guy.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He is cool and a fun person.
Tiffany Hill
Teacher's Name: Tiffany Hill
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She always supports her students and made learning English fun. She runs the book club, the creative writing club, and the student council. She has a lot to do and still continues to put her time into her students. She actually cares.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She tries to come support me as a Girl Scout by buying cookies from me or my troop.
Todd Helfen
Teacher's Name: Todd Helfen
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: He's my favorite teacher. He was so cool. He gave out Jolly Ranchers to people and just had the best personality. He deserves to win over any teacher on the planet.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He was my favorite 6th-grade teacher by a landslide. He did everything correctly. I´m in 7th grade now, but I still remember him as a great teacher
Adam Turman
Teacher's Name: Adam Turman
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: He is a nice and enthusiastic about class. He also is funny.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He helps people with playing their music.
Anne Equihua
Teacher's Name: Anne Equihua
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Equihua is amazing!! She was my math teacher last year, and she was my resource teacher. Whenever you wanted to talk to her, she was always open to talk. She is just a genuine person, but I love her for it!!
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year, she actually came up to me while I was at my locker, and she said hi and asked how I was which made me so happy. I also told her that one of my friends is in sixth grade and she said that she is the sweetest! She only speaks kind words!!
Daniel Thomas
Teacher's Name: Daniel Thomas
School: Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Thomas is very funny and makes his class easy. I have a lot of inside jokes with him and my friend and overall he is just a great person.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He would always make jokes about his bald head.
Jeanette Pritchard
Teacher's Name: Jeanette Pritchard
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This teacher should be recognized because she was extremely nice to me when I first came as a new student. She made me feel very welcomed. She made sure that I was comfortable in school. She makes class extremely fun and makes me want to learn she is an awesome teacher and a great inspiration.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This teacher stood out because she was really fun and I enjoyed her class. she also made me feel included in everything.
Brian McClanahan
Teacher's Name: Brian McClanahan
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: He is a reasonable teacher, helping students that have trobles in and out of school, whilst keeping them engaged in school work/activities. He wants kids to get good grades but won't make exceptions when they don't need it.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He helped many students that are having troubles in and out of school.
Connie Scott
Teacher's Name: Connie Scott
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is amazing with helping and working things through with kids. She doesn't get upset or mad at us, she just tries to help us through whatever we are struggling with.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has stood in the way of dangerous things (fire, a fight, etc). And she is just an overall great teacher.
Dan Thomas
Teacher's Name: Dan Thomas
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This class is my first hour. No matter how tired we are, Mr. Thomas always makes us laugh. Mr. Thomas always gets the lesson across we always know what we need to know about the subject. But he does it in funny ways. The whole class makes jokes and has a great time. His class makes my entire day better.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This teacher doesn't do anything that stands out because he is just a great teacher every day.
Erin Sachse
Teacher's Name: Erin Sachse
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She has helped me through a really hard time in my life. She has shown me nothing but love and support. Mrs. Sachse is the only teacher/staff member I have even felt close to and safe with.
Hannah Newman-Jacobs
Teacher's Name: Hannah Newman-Jacobs
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is an astounding choir teacher and is always finding new ways to keep us happy and mentally healthy.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She continued teaching even when he wasn´t feeling well or the happiest.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Not only is she a wonderful choir teacher but she is someone you can trust. I rather go to her than school counselors because she is understanding and gives good advice. She can always make me laugh on my hardest days and when she sees that you are upset she will come and talk to you personally to see if you are ok. Every Wednesday we meditate to make sure we are all in a good state of mind because the middle of the week is the worst. She always keeps her email open to us in case we need to talk and she responds right away. I feel that Ms. N-J needs to be recognized for all the great things she does.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year has been really hard for me and Ms. N-J is always there to talk.
Jennifer Pineda
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Pineda
School: Colonel John Wheeler Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She was actually one of my favorite teachers ever. She taught FACS class and she made it my favorite class to go to. She always made the lessons fun and made sure we were rewarded whenever we did good. For example, if we were ahead and we had all of our work done, we would make mug cakes. It was actually really fun.
What did they do that stands out this year?: I didn't get to have her this year due to the fact that she was on maternity leave for first quarter. But when she came back, not only was she a great teacher, she was always there for me. It helped knowing that I had an adult in the building I could always talk to. I told her everything. I actually even called her "mom" for the time that I was there, until I transferred to Taft.
Jill Adamski
Teacher's Name: Jill Adamski
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she works hard an is really sweet. I had her when I was a 7th grader in an 8th grade class, and she made me feel welcomed.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year, she loves to talk and say hi. She wants to make sure everyone feels safe.
Joyce Zembillas
Teacher's Name: Joyce Zembillas
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Zembillas is a very good teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Everything.
Noel Aguirre
Teacher's Name: Noel Aguirre
School: St Mary Catholic School-Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Aguirre makes learning fun why still challenging her students. She takes the time to make sure everyone understands a lesson, and even will even spend her break helping those who struggle in math up to speed with everyone else. She wants each and every one of her students to succeed!
What did they do that stands out this year?: She takes extra time out of her day to work with students who are struggling in math. She wants each and every one of them to succeed. She runs our student life club where her members do special little things for the other teachers as well.
Scott Reid
Teacher's Name: Scott Reid
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: He stands up for students and makes history class fun.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He has helped students with undetected bullying and brightens up many students' days.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Reid is not only a great teacher, but he also makes learning in the class fun. I feel that when I am in his classroom, I can be myself and ask any questions without being judged. Over the past 3 grading periods, I have learned more in his class than I did in previous years.
What did they do that stands out this year?: If anybody walks into his classroom sad, he always has a way to cheer them up. He expects a lot from his students but is always there if you need help with anything, whether it is a school problem or a home problem.
Emily Hillegonds
Teacher's Name: Emily Hillegonds
School: Illiana Christian High School
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Hillegonds works tirelessly in and out of the classroom for her students. She creates engaging, interesting lesson plans that students both enjoy and learn from. She manages props for drama productions at Illiana, spending countless hours to help students shine on the stage. Mrs. Hillegonds also makes herself available at any time of day for answering questions and to lend an empathetic ear for students who are struggling. Mrs. Hillegonds truly embodies both a teacher and human many look up to and strive to become.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year and every year, Mrs. Hillegonds makes great efforts to care for her students in and out of class. She makes sure all students are understanding material, and she comforts students battling mental illness or issues at home. Because of her own personal struggles, she aims to aid students who also struggle, known around the halls to be a teacher who is always available to listen and to share useful advice.
Christine McCollum
Teacher's Name: Christine McCollum
School: Area Career Center
School District: Hammond
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: I have never had a teacher so dedicated to teaching us. She genuinely cares about everyone.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She shows how much she cares about us and is always willing to help.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. McCollum is my favorite and best teacher. She always pushes me to do better, and not give up.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has always helped me when I was down, and she always shows up, and she never gives up on her students.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs.McCollum teaches juniors and seniors at the Area Career Center. She rarely takes days off and never misses a chance to teach us. She does whatever she can to help us succeed and get more for our future.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. McCollum has done things for us no other teacher would go out of their way to do. She has taken us to colleges, hospitals, brought guest speakers, all to help us and teach us. Keep in mind, those are all extra, nothing to do with her pay salary.
Jeff DeVries
Teacher's Name: Jeff DeVries
School: Illiana Christian High School
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Jeff DeVries truly cares about his students. He wants to help them in his classroom as well as outside the classroom. Students know that he pushes them to do their best, and they do their best work in his classroom.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year Mr. DeVries had one of his students win a writing award. Last year, one of his students was also chosen as an award winning author. These are all competitions that he did not need to encourage his students to do, but again, he always encourages his students to go the extra mile.
Jennifer Ciochina
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Ciochina
School: Jerry Ross Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is the lead teacher for the Exceptional Learners (special needs) class at Jerry Ross and is tireless, kind, and patient. She makes a huge difference in the lives of the kids in her class every single day.
What did they do that stands out this year?: I have had quite a few opportunities to observe her dedication to the students in her class. To the people who say I'm a hero for being a special needs mom, I say the real heroes are teachers like Mrs. Ciochina who choose to come in every day and make a difference in the lives of these precious kids.
Juan Barboza
Teacher's Name: Juan Barboza
School: Irving Elementary
School District: School City of Hammond
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This teacher goes out of his way to do better for his students. Currently, he is teaching students in bilingual which is so great!
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year he was recognized in public for making a dual language program to help make students bilingual, biliterate, and bicultural in Hammond.
Molly Wagner
Teacher's Name: Molly Wagner
School: Highland High School
School District: Highland
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She’s my favorite teacher in the whole school.
Tina Dubrock
Teacher's Name: Tina Dubrock
School: Protsman Elementary
School District: Lake Central
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She makes learning for her students fun. She goes above and beyond to be there for her students to help them get ahead. She will be the teacher, the kids will always remember and look up too.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She spends a crazy amount of her own time, making her classroom fun, healthy learning environment. I am so thankful for thoughtfulness and caring.
Alexis Diamond
Teacher's Name: Alexis Diamond
School: Winfield Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Miss Diamond Is by far the nicest person you will ever meet. She is energetic and determined to help her students in and out of the classroom. She helps encourage kids to do their best, she is definitely a teacher your child is lucky to get!
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year we have watched our daughter grow as a student. She is determined to do well to impress her teacher. She is quiet but lights up when she gets to talk about her class and teacher. Her reading has improved drastically. She has given our daughter the confidence she needed. We could not be more thankful to Miss Diamond.
Sarah Gaines
Teacher's Name: Sarah Gaines
School: Lake Street Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a great teacher!
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has made my son’s 1st grade year a peaceful, fun experience. She has good control of her class. She doesn’t give too much homework, but my son has learned so much.
Stacey Choros
Teacher's Name: Stacey Choros
School: Frank H. Hammond
School District: Munster
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: When our daughter was diagnosed is a congenital cataract, we were mortified. After her surgery, our daughter was terrified to wear a patch over her eye in front of her new friends. Mrs. Choros made a pretend patch for each of the children in her class so she didn’t feel alone. Our daughter never felt uncomfortable with her patch again! They all thought it was so cool to patch! Mrs. Choros also would call after working with the children all day to check on our daughter while healing after her surgery! She truly is a gem! The world needs more teachers like Mrs. Choros!
Ashley Mains
Teacher's Name: Ashley Mains
School: Winfield Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Miss Mains is dedicated to her students. She is always willing to help and give her extra time in making sure they succeed. She figures out what motivates each student to help them be sucessful. She is patient, caring and very kind.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has pushed and helped my daughter in school. We have seen extreme growth this year. She has helped her excel and master skills quickly and efficiently. You know your child has a Great teacher when they come home smiling everyday after school. Thank you Miss Mains!
Lisa Vega
Teacher's Name: Lisa Vega
School: Maywood Elementary
School District: Hammond
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Vega should be recognized because her lessons are innovative and fun. Students do not want to be absent or miss her lessons.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Vega is loving and caring. She goes above and beyond to make sure that her students feel safe and learn. She is very open to listening and helping them solve problems.
Maria DeRosa-Bellahcen
Teacher's Name: Maria DeRosa-Bellahcen
School: Munster High School
School District: Munster
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This teacher always brings a smile to everyone’s face & makes learning fun!
Mary Rosenbaum
Teacher's Name: Mary Rosenbaum
School: Frank Hammond Elementary School
School District: School Town of Munster
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Rosenbaum is an extraordinary teacher. She makes teaching look easy with her calm demeanor. She knows how to engage all different kinds of students, guiding them to learn while making each one feel valued. In her classroom, my son has gained confidence and a real love for learning!
What did they do that stands out this year?: She embraces students’ differences (learning abilities, personalities, etc), using this to guide her students to learn and to value themselves and others. She is not only teaching our students core subjects, but how to grow into themselves, learning life skills.
Amanda Montez
Teacher's Name: Amanda Montez
School: Oak Hill Elementary
School District: Tri-Creek School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Very sweet, always takes the time to work with the kids, and make sure they are succeeding, genuinely cares for each of the students, my daughter hasn’t been this happy about a teacher since 1st grade!
What did they do that stands out this year?: Really cares about each child, and takes the time to let them all know she cares, spends extra time that is needed
April Wireman
Teacher's Name: April Wireman
School: Robert A. Taft Middle
School District: Crown Point Community School Corp.
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs.Wireman is a teacher of special needs kids. Patience of a Saint.
Dana Luyster
Teacher's Name: Dana Luyster
School: Beiriger Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She teaches what needs to be taught but she teaches it in a way that u can still enjoy school and it not be boring and feel pressured. She involves herself in student activities such and sports and she will try and make it to one of your games and it makes the students feel good that she takes her personal time to show them support.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She was my teacher last year but she has made a lasting impression on me of what an amazing teacher should be.
Michele Lloyd
Teacher's Name: Michele Lloyd
School: Lincoln Elementary
School District: East Chicago
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Miss Michele, as her students call her, is an incredible TEACHER. She teaches the Autistic children at Lincoln Elementry. Our daughter is so blessed to have her. She Truly LOVES her "BUBBAS" as she affectionally calls them. Anytime I walk into her room I see her loving and challenging her students more than even we as parents do. She has her students' best interest at heart and is always thinking of ways to make them realize and reach their true potential. She is definitely a force in the classroom and working in her God given, calling. She WILL BE the one major reason our daughter is successful. If I as her parent am questioning a behavior or how to redirect her response or a meltdown, Miss Michele, is always there to offer advice and make sure that she assist me in redirect those same behavior challenges when they are presented in the classroom. If our child is sick, she calls to check and make sure she is okay.
What did they do that stands out this year?: One of the biggest challenges as a special needs parent is your Childs yearly IEP's. Aa the parent you know it is your job to advocate for your child and make sure your Childs needs are met. It is definitely overwhelming to hear your Childs weaknesses and not immediately go into "momma bear" mode. Miss Michele is the ONLY teacher that I have walked in the IEP meeting and not feel overwhelmed, she made sure that I had NO DOUBT that my daughter is loved, smart, capable and WAS GOING to overcome a lot of the major challenges that AUTISM presents for her. She doesn't make me feel that I am not smart, or incapable of expressing my concerns for her life. She assists me in verbalizing my fears and concerns. She made me feel like SHE was ON MY SIDE. This doesn't happen. This year on Halloween, she made sure that her babies were able to Trick Or Treat in her room due to the weather. That way we as parents didn't feel our children were missing out.
Sue Wirtz
Teacher's Name: Sue Wirtz
School: Oak Hill Elementary
School District: Tri-Creek School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a loving, caring individual who made our child feel special and confident.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Never screams at children in the classroom and genuinely cares for her students.
Jennifer Del Real
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Del Real
School: Lowell Middle School
School District: Tri-Creek School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Jennifer was diagnosed with breast cancer July 2019. She is a great 6th grade social studies teacher, a high school cheer coach but more importantly a wife and mother of 3 little boys. Her 1-year-old twins which she couldn’t even hold for 6 weeks after surgery
What did they do that stands out this year?: Jennifer has been a true hero and role model for her students and her cheerleaders. Shows them every day since her diagnosis, surgery, chemo which she is going through now all the while working!!!!!
Jackie Peters
Teacher's Name: Jackie Peters
School: Washington Irving Elementary
School District: School City Hammond
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond for her students. She looked out for my daughter and helped her catch up where other teachers failed her. Miss Peters actually listened to my concerns and because of her, my daughter has excelled.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year even though her own child was sick she made sure she kept all of the parents in class were aware and up to date on information when our children had book reports and presentations due.
Kathryn Augustyn
Teacher's Name: Kathryn Augustyn
School: Griffith Middle School
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is amazing.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She stays in touch with me
Kathy Planner
Teacher's Name: Kathy Planner
School: Griffith Middle
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Miss Planner has gone over and beyond what is her job, she is very diligent with the kids and believe she truly cares for them and does her very best to give them the opportunity to succeed in life, she is also very knowledgeable in her subject which makes her an excellent teacher as she is able to be understood by the students.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She and I (the parent) teamed up to get my daughter up to par in math as she was struggling in the subject. Miss Planner communicates with me regularly so that we can work as a team to get my daughter the help she needs in school and at home.
Katie Garvey
Teacher's Name: Katie Garvey
School: Eldon Ready
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Garvey is amazing! She makes learning fun and my daughter loved going to school each day! She spent so much one-on-one time with my daughter to help her to be successful. My daughter struggled with reading for years, and Mrs. Garvey took the time to set her on a path of success. Mrs. Garvey is the reason why my daughter will be successful in the future. I can't thank her enough. I could write a whole book about what a difference she made in my child's life.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Garvey devotes so much of her time to ensure her students are successful. She amazes me with her dedication and commitment.
Kit McGuire
Teacher's Name: Kit McGuire
School: Eldon Ready
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. McGuire is one of the most active teachers I have seen. She is involved with PTC, book club, math club, crossing guards and a million other things. My son enjoys being in her class!
What did they do that stands out this year?: This is the first year she has had third grade and she has really made it a great year for the kids!
Mariana Moschos
Teacher's Name: Mariana Moschos
School: Ready Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Moschos is a wonderful lady. She has helped me and many ways. She has pushed me and helped me finish fourth grade.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is nicer and sweeter than most of the other teachers at Ready. She supports all of the students at Ready if they are in her class or not. She helped build my self esteem and helped improve my confidence in myself. I really feel she should be recognized because she is a star teacher.
Melissa Diekelmann
Teacher's Name: Melissa Diekelmann
School: Griffith High School
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. D’s outstanding with the Special Education students. She promotes Best Buddies, Special Olympics and much more. Ms. D has a gift. She knows how and what to say to kids. Ms. D is concerned with our kids’ welfare. She’s understanding but firm and knowledgeable.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms. D makes sure her kids do their curriculum activities and other Special Education events throughout the cities. Ms. D takes the time for our kids to attend football and basketball games. There are a lot of things I wouldn't have attended if it hadn't been for her. Last year we attended the Special Ed Prom and Valentine's Party. I appreciate her.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Melissa works very hard with her special needs kiddos to teach the way they can learn.
What did they do that stands out this year?: My daughter is most of the time locked in her own head, speaking only what makes sense to her. My daughter sang a solo song at the Christmas concert in front of a room full of people. I know that doesn't sound like much, but if you consider that my Debbie only talks in move lines, other than yes or no questions, that's huge and that was Ms. D!
Melissa Van Vossen
Teacher's Name: Melissa Van Vossen
School: Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center
School District: East Chicago
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She should be recognized for her patience and willingness to go beyond the expectations of a teacher to ensure the children grow educationally, emotionally and socially. She has spent her own money purchasing items for her students based on their learning ability. She is a special education teacher and I have personally seen her wiping noses, giving clothes, changing diapers and she does it all with a smile. I never hear her complain. She is the epitome of a teacher/leader.
What did they do that stands out this year?: For Christmas, she spent her own money and bought all her students gifts, real gifts. She realizes working in an urban community some children may not receive anything.
Ruth Millard
Teacher's Name: Ruth Millard
School: Washington Elementary
School District: Washington Elementary
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This teacher is very passionate about teaching and cares very deeply for her students.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Even though the year started off with her missing a few weeks for personal reasons she was still able to get her students where they are thriving.
Sara Marlow
Teacher's Name: Sara Marlow
School: Homer Iddings Elementary School
School District: Merrillville Community School District
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Marlow demonstrates kindness and compassion to all of the students daily. She works with the students who are in need of extra support in their academics, but she also helps build their self esteem and confidence. Mrs. Marlow is a true team player and is willing to help the students in any way possible. She begins every day with a smile and a hello for each student she passes in the hallway. Her calm demeanor helps her establish a positive rapport with all of her students.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Like many of the teachers at Iddings, Mrs. Marlow frequently goes over and above typical teacher duties. This past summer Mrs. Marlow made some home visits to bring students books and get to know them on a personal level. She frequently volunteers to work with students during her scheduled plan time. Mrs. Marlow offers assistance to the classroom teachers to help out in any way she can. The staff at Iddings really appreciates her dedication to the students' success. Mrs. Marlow is frequently at our evening events where she often volunteers with her husband and daughter. Her dedication is greatly appreciated.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Marlow is an amazing teacher. She goes above and beyond for our students every single day.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She made time for one of my students to work on sight words. Mrs. Marlow did not have to do this, but did it to help her learn her sight words.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Marlow is an outstanding RTI (Response to Intervention) teacher. Iddings is a title 1 school. Mrs. Marlow serves our students who need additional academic support. She has a lot of kids in her schedule. She creates engaging and creative activities at each of these students' individual levels, kindergarten through 4th grade. She is incredibly compassionate towards our students and staff. She attends any meeting needed for each of her students including conferences with the parents. She provides parents with resources they can use at home and even sends the students home with resources she has made to help them. Mrs. Marlow purchases prizes to motivate students to reach their goals. She personally works with 4 of my students and they look forward to working with her each and every day.
What did they do that stands out this year?: In addition to all Mrs. Marlow does for the students, she also cares deeply for our staff and teachers. She is incredibly thoughtful. She listens to the teachers and accommodates their classroom needs. She is an open ear for our personal life as well. She even brings in treats or snacks that a teacher has mentioned she likes, she writes encouraging notes, and even bought a weighted stuffed animal for our classroom amygdala station. She is consistently happy and positive always putting a smile on the students' and teachers' faces. I have never met a teacher or a person who has SO much love and passion to give. I could continue to brag about her for days. In my opinion, she does not always receive the gratitude she should, this honor would remind her just how wonderful of a person and educator she is!
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She always goes above and beyond to help every one of her students succeed, as well as always being so cheerful and friendly to the staff.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is anywhere at any time you need her- no questions asked. She has the patience of a saint and the children love her. She has pushed her students academically and is demonstrating how to be a good citizen, so they are also learning much-needed social skills while receiving love and compassion from Mrs. Marlow.
Scott Reid
Teacher's Name: Scott Reid
School: Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point Community School
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: My son has consistently came home this year excited about what and how he is learning with Mr. Reid. There are lots of times Mr. Reid has been talked about around our kitchen table!
What did they do that stands out this year?: From what my son tells me, he has a great way to talk with and to the kids. My son has come home and told me all about the things he is learning (which only happens in one other class).
Shaune Getty
Teacher's Name: Shaune Getty
School: Eldon Ready Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs.Getty makes weeknights so much easy for the kids and parents. She doesn’t send home a million homework assignments every night, she sends one assignment each night plus one free night and the homework isn’t due till the following Monday. This is great because after working all day it is great to come home and spend time with my children instead of fighting to do homework and the kids can be kids. My son and daughter both had her and they both enjoyed being in her class.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is very understanding of kids' and families' lives outside of school, she is passionate about her job as a teacher and treats the children with great respect. My kids love her.
Susan Guy
Teacher's Name: Susan Guy
School: Wadsworth Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Guy has made a lifelong impact on our family. She teaches students as individuals even though the educational system bombards teachers with testing. She understands her students' strengths and provides a space for kids to thrive and exceed their expectations for success. Mrs. Guy truly goes above and beyond and is deserving of recognition.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Even though my daughter is no longer in her grade, she always makes a point to check in with her to ask about her year and she encourages my daughter's interests.
Tricia Dodson
Teacher's Name: Tricia Dodson
School: Beiriger Elementary School
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dodson goes above and beyond to get to know her students and teaches to their individual needs. She is truly caring and compassionate and embodies all that is good in education.
Virginia Hernandez
Teacher's Name: Virginia Hernandez
School: Griffith High School
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Hernandez is new to Griffith High School this year. She's our new band & choir director and is making a fantastic impression. Mrs. Hernandez is patient, innovative and a wonderful addition to Griffith High School.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Hernandez is a true team player with her students. It's a treat to see her joining pep band & jazz band with her trumpet.
Brittany Valdez
Teacher's Name: Brittany Valdez
School: Elsie Wadsworth Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?:
She takes pride in her students, and goes above and beyond for them and her school.
Christine Zimmerman
Teacher's Name: Christine Zimmerman
School: Edgar L. Miller Elementary
School District: Merrillville Community School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Zimmerman is "all in" when it comes to students. She is dedicated to all students. It is very obvious that she loves what she does. Her intentional thought in everything she does is always rooted in "doing what's best for kids." Her classroom is always student-centered and her relationship with students is immeasurable.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Zimmerman is a leader. She coaches our "Girls on the Run" team annually. She also goes above and beyond and shares resources and strategies to colleagues to ensure that all students have the opportunity at success.
Amanda Morgaven
Teacher's Name: Amanda Morgaven
School: Porter Lakes Elementary
School District: Porter Township Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Sending your child off to Kindergarten is never easy. Having a great teacher makes all the difference. I have never met a teacher who such dedication and compassion for her students. She shows up every day to make sure that the kids know how much they are cared for. I wish that more teachers were like Miss Morgavan who didn’t stop being a teacher when the bell rang.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
Every day she puts everything into making sure that the kids feel important and appreciated.
Emily Smith
Teacher's Name: Emily Smith
School: Porter Lakes Elementary
School District: Porter Township Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Every parent hopes that their child’s teacher will be the teacher that makes the difference. That is exactly what you get with Mrs. Smith. She works hard to make sure that each student succeeds in every way possible. She treats every child as an individual instead of just a “class.” The amount of compassion that she has for these kids is absolutely amazing.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She works so hard with the kids who may struggle to make sure that they are succeeding in every way possible.
Eric Stiener
Teacher's Name: Eric Stiener
School: Wadsworth Elementary
School District: Griffith
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This year Griffith rolled out a "high ability/advanced placement" class for gifted children. The class consists of about 24 students, 1st-6th grade. Mr. Stiener was selected as the teacher for this class. In the beginning, I was concerned about how he would handle 6 different advanced curriculums, and still meet the needs of each child. Not only has he put my worries at ease, he goes above and beyond to make sure my son "loves" coming to school each day. My son constantly comes home with stories of what they did in class today and how he is so happy he was placed into this class. We couldn't have asked for a better teacher to pilot this program.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Stiener is absolutely amazing, he headed up the new gifted program for GPS this year and my son has never had such a successful school year. He is more than dedicated to the progress of his students and pushing them to their full potential. He is always available to chat and makes sure to be clear on his expectations of his students which aids in the reiteration of structure and time management away from school.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He has taken my son who has mild ADHD (unmedicated) and made him a successful student by working with him in a group and individually and introducing him to the world of technology.
Jennifer Berzac
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Berzac
School: Wadsworth Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is absolutely incredible and went above and beyond to work with my son.
Jessica Lichtenfeld
Teacher's Name: Jessica Lichtenfeld
School: Beiriger Elementary
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Both of my daughters have and have Mrs. Lichtenfeld as their 3rd grade teacher. Jessica is the kind of teacher that truly cares about her students, not just to help them succeed with their education but emotionally as well. She makes learning fun for the kids with different classroom activities that spark interest and make the kids excited to learn.
What did they do that stands out this year?: When my older daughter had Jessica four years ago my daughter was dealing with a new diagnosis of anxiety with other complications. Jessica would take time with her every morning to calm her anxiety down, help her to get ready for the day and make sure that my daughter would be ok. If it hadn't been for her time and caring heart I don't think my daughter would have made it through 3rd grade, let alone doing it with As and Bs.
This year, with my younger daughter, Jessica helped to recognize a previously unnoticed speech impairment with my daughter and assisted to get her into the therapy she needed.
Mrs. Lichtenfeld takes time that is above and beyond. I know that the success of my daughters is because of her teaching and her heart for kids.
Lauren Januska
Teacher's Name: Lauren Januska
School: Griffith High
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She always explained and walked us through anything we needed help with and gave us opportunities to study and make ourselves better.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She gave us great study tools for our quizzes and our tests.
Lisa Cundiff
Teacher's Name: Lisa Cundiff
School: Beiriger Elementary
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Lisa goes above and beyond to help her kindergarten students. She makes learning fun, and adapts her teaching to each student. Every child is different and some need more help than others. She even has a bunny in the classroom. She loves superheroes and makes every child feel like one! Lisa makes sure parents are always in the know. Lots of pictures of fun things they do in class, when each child achieves something big. She makes the whole class, plus the parents, feel like one big family.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Lisa being Lisa is what stands out!
Matthew Bliss
Teacher's Name: Matthew Bliss
School: Beiriger Elementary
School District: Griffith
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Bliss has really brought out confidence in my son this year. It seems like Mr. Bliss tries to bond with the kids by connecting with them on their level. I hear so many wonderful things about how he makes learning fun. He's funny, has great knowledge of many subjects, and in the words of my son, "is awesome."
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mr. Bliss does a boys fitness 'club' after school for some of the grades. I appreciate him doing this because it gets the kids active and lets them socialize and release some of that energy from sitting in school all day. He is pretty fantastic for dedicating so much of his time to school activities.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Bliss is an awesome teacher. He goes above and beyond to make sure your child is exceeding their potential. He incorporates his love for Star Wars in his lessons and has several methods of making each lesson fun. He also goes above and beyond to make sure we(the parents) know what's going on with our children daily. I know he'll be one of the Teachers that my children tell their children about.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He has a private Facebook account set up for the parents of his students where he posts everything from daily and weekly work as well as photos of our children engaging in school-related activities.
Shelley Zahorsky
Teacher's Name: Shelley Zahorsky
School: Wadsworth Elementary School
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is the sweetest teacher I've ever met, she communicates with both the students and parents about the week. And she's just an overall great teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Always communicating post pictures throughout the day of how the kids are doing.
Victoria Pliego
Teacher's Name: Victoria Pliego
School: Griffith High School
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Pliego is great - she is always willing to help my son when he is struggling.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She always goes above and beyond your expectations.
Melanie Pociask
Teacher's Name: Melanie Pociask
School: Lake Street Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: My daughter loves going to school because she is her 5th grade teacher. She has created a kind and comfortable classroom atmosphere. She takes an interest in each of her students and truly loves teaching.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She recognized my daughter needed to be placed in high ability math class. She has great communication with her students' parents. Truly a wonderful person and teacher.
Andrea Choate
Teacher's Name: Andrea Choate
School: Solon Robinson Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Choate is an absolutely amazing Kindergarten teacher. She cares for every child as if they were her own, which I know is hard to do. Her classroom is so organized and it shows in my daughter's ability. My daughter is having so much success in school and I attribute it to Mrs. Choate's awesome attitude.
What did they do that stands out this year?: The one thing that sticks out the most to me is that she has a Treasure Chest and you earn Kindness Dollars in her classroom that you can use towards the Treasure Chest on Fridays. One of the items you can purchase with your Kindness Dollars is lunch with Mrs. Choate. Lunch with Mrs. Choate costs 10 Kindness Dollars and anytime a student purchase lunch with her, she gives up her lunch hour and has lunch with the child and their friend of choice. I find this amazing because she has these children all day long and she gets 30 minutes to herself and she is willing to spend those 30 minutes one on one with whoever wants to have lunch. That one on one time with a teacher could be the difference in a child's life and that is so awesome to me.
Dione Doss
Teacher's Name: Dione Doss
School: Theodore Roosevelt
School District: Edison Learning
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Doss is super nice she just very strict but I need a teacher like her. I think Mr. Lanuax nice too, but I like Mrs.Doss a lot. They both my favorite though.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Doss is a hard working strong independent woman and she works us a lot, but I know and everybody else knows she just wants the best for us.
Nate Lanuax
Teacher's Name: Nate Lanuax
School: Theodore Roosevelt
School District: Edison Learning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This teacher should be recognized because he is a cool teacher and he makes teaching fun to do and he know how to teach a class
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mr. Lanuax had taught the things that I did not get and when things are hard he tells me to try that somehow I get the answer right. Mr. Lanuax makes the work and the learning fun to do so when we do not feel like doing it even tho we got to do it he makes it fun.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: I picked Mr. Lanaux because when he teaches uses new math problems and science he does not teach us like no one else does. He teaches in a cool way
What did they do that stands out this year?: Doing math problems.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Because he's always having fun with and he's funny.
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: He teaches us while having fun at the same time.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He put 2 subjects together and made it exciting.
Shante Wilson
Teacher's Name: Shante Wilson
School: Theodore Roosevelt
School District: Edison Learning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she does her job and she helps her students when they need help and she tell the truth about anything we ask her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She did incredible things so far this school year.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Shante Wilson always puts her kids before herself. She really tries to help her students.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
She made sure that all of us were alright. She really shows that she loves her job.
Aaryn Bernard
Teacher's Name: Aaryn Bernard
School: 21st Century Charter School of Gary
School District: 21st Century Charter School of Gary
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Bernard teaches English, Speech, and Theater to the high school scholars. She sets extremely high standards and make sure Scholars meet her expectations. Her scholars have learned techniques to help the speak articulately and convincingly. She has taught her scholars many aspects of theater production from make-up to set design. She exposes her scholars to many genres of theater. This year her scholars hosted a comedy show that was the talk of the school.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Bernard has literally turned her classroom into a theater. She has co-hosted a comedy show with the scholars from her theater class.
Melissa Culbertson
Teacher's Name: Melissa Culbertson
School: 21st Century Charter School
School District: 21st Century Charter School
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Culbertson is an extraordinarily awesome English teacher. She writes her own curriculum aligned with state standards and assessments. She embeds protocols into her lessons to engage all of her learners. She incorporates a variety of research based best practices which yields phenomenal results! Her students score well on all assignments!
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Culbertson wrote & shared the 10th grade English curriculum for the 10th grade scholars at our school.
Devan Thomas
Teacher's Name: Devan Thomas
School: Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy
School District: EdisonLearning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a great teacher and is cool to be around and is very chill.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is the best teacher in the school.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: I think she should be recognized because she has a better way of teaching in a more easier way. She stands out as a good teacher who lets us learn in a more easier way.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has been a big help throughout the school year so far.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Thomas bonds with the scholars and make us want to learn, she is an amazing teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Even though she is not supposed to be a teacher to all kids she still doesn't mind being a sub for a class.
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?:
Number 1. she is outstanding
Number 2. she cares for students sometimes that's what I like about her
Number 3. she don't take no crap from other students
What did they do that stands out this year?: EVERYTHING
Recognition 5:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She helps you when you need it and fun
What did they do that stands out this year?: She's the youngest teacher in our building and she laughs with us and jokes with us.
Recognition 6:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She needs to be recognized because she pushes us to do our best and try our hardest.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Her cracking jokes on people.
Recognition 7:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a great teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helped me to write in cursive letters.
Recognition 8:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She was subbing for my teacher. Ms. Thomas is a very smart teacher and she is very calm and she knows how to deal with kids.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She was teaching the class the thing the teacher left us to do and she had the class calm and very silent like I would love her to be one of my main teachers.
Recognition 9:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Thomas should always be recognized for her hard work. Ms. Thomas is the greatest. She shouldn't always have to sub for other people's classes. She should become of our main teachers. That's how great she is. She is very kind, nice, beautiful. She doesn't like disrespect or give it. She works very very very hard at what she does. When people or kids give rudeness to her, she OK, she lets it go. That's why she should be recognized.
What did they do that stands out this year?: The thing that stood out this year was when she had this high school class was being rude to our class.
Recognition 10:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a good teacher/sub. She also is very chill like relax!!!! and she has a fun way of teaching the class. She should be recognized because I think she should.
What did they do that stands out this year?: A lot!!!!
Jacqueline Dooley
Teacher's Name: Jacqueline Dooley
School: Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy
School District: EdisonLearning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Because shes one of the best she gonna make sure you get whatever you need to get and she never gives up on you
What did they do that stands out this year?: She pushes us till we got the work because she knows we can do it
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley is a great math teacher. She put in so much work for us students and if we don't get it she will describe in the best, but most easiest way to do the work. Also to me, Ms. Dooley is a fun teacher. Sometimes she jokes and laughs with us and she teaches us our rights and our wrongs for life. So far we had 3 field trips. The way she teaches is so easy to understand. I'm happy that Ms. Dooley is a teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Science fair, field trip, and movie theater.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: My teacher motivates me to my best every day. She teaches me Math and Science so she is multi-talented. My teacher also pushes my classmates to their limits because she wants us to graduate and pass 8th grade.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
One thing she did that made her stand out this year is that she went to buy students boards and she doesn't have to do that. Also she would be there for somebody if they need it.
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is relentless in making sure that all students get the help that they need in their work, and tries her best to make a student understand their work.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helped me understand math a little bit better.
Recognition 5:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley is one of my favorite at Roosevelt. She helps us with everything we need help with. She is very intelligent, and she gives us all her attention.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is making sure that no student that has her class fails at any subject.
Recognition 6:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley is one of the best teachers she will help any student that needs help she is not a bad teacher. Ms. Dooley is my best teacher I think she the best teacher in the school. that's what I think.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms. Dooley stands out because she will help you if your grade is low she will help you get your grade back good that's why Ms. Dooley stands out this year.
Recognition 7:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley is one of the best teachers she will help any student that needs help she is not a bad teacher. Ms. Dooley is my best teacher I think she the best teacher in the school. that's what I think.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms. Dooley stands out because she will help you if your grade is low she will help you get your grade back good that's why Ms. Dooley stands out this year.
Recognition 8:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Why she should be recognized because she is the best teacher and she teaches us a lot. She lets us practice the work before we do it and we have to learn it. She is my favorite teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is helpful and teaches us the things we need to know and get us prepared for 9th grade.
Recognition 9:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She pushes us to be the best we can be even if we don't like the way she makes us do it right.
Recognition 10:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She should be recognized because out of the whole year she had to take kids yelling and not doing their work and she comes to school every day to work not just get jumped down her back by another teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helps me learn a lot of stuff this year and she helped me when I had problems.
Recognition 11:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: I like Ms. Dooley because she would tell us to if we don't understand something tell her or figure it out by yourself.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helped us and gave us work that we needed to do before going to high school. We need to understand some things before coming to college because what happens if you don't know and you don't graduate because you have to graduate to go to college to fulfill your dreams.
Recognition 12:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley should be recognized because she is a hard working teacher. Ms. Dooley is a good role model for this school she is a big help. Without her, I wouldn't make it through. I wouldn't understand the stuff I know now. She is a wonderful teacher and a big help.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She does her job. She cares for us and she gives us the help we need. Every time I leave out her class, I walk out with something new I learned.
Recognition 13:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is an amazing person. She will fight for her students. She will try her hardest to make sure students pass.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She spent time on other students who needed help in certain subjects.
Christal Jackson
Teacher's Name: Christal Jackson
School: 21st Century Charter of Gary
School District: Gary
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Jackson is a second-year teacher in a 5th-grade math classroom. Ms. Jackson does all she can to assist the kids in being academically successful. She spends her own money on supplies they may need as well her free time in tutoring those in need after school.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
Currently, Ms. Jackson assists not only her own scholars in tutoring after school but all who may need it. She also has a Community Service club where she does donations for the local shelters in Gary, In. Ms. Jackson devotes all her time and energy to making sure she prepares well before teaching her students and finding ways to become better. All of this is done while she does online school for her Master’s.
Staci Santefort
Teacher's Name: Staci Santefort
School: Winfield Elementary School
School District: Crown Point Community School Corporation
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Santefort goes above and beyond expectations for all of her students. She is always looking for ways to meet their needs, which varies from year to year and child to child. When Mrs. Santefort sees a need, she doesn't hesitate to fill it immediately.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year Mrs. Santfort opened her classroom to help a student-teacher learn what teaching is like beyond the books. She was patient, kind, and a true mentor for that woman. Mrs. Santefort is also taking on additional roles to help, not only her students but, students throughout the district. Mrs. Santefort is a true asset for the teaching community and all students who are fortunate enough to call her their teacher!
Terri White
Teacher's Name: Terri White
School: Edgar Miller
School District: Merrillville School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. White is our Title 1 teacher. Mrs. White does an excellent job building relationships with her students, planning and providing small group reading and math lessons for her Title staff to work with K-4 students that qualified for services in our building. Mrs. White is also part of our school RTI team and participates in creating interventions that lead to students' academic success.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. White did an excellent job creating fun learning activities for the school Title 1 Family Night this past fall. She put a lot of effort in creating fun learning game stations for students and parents to visit and work through together. She is an asset to Miller School!
Delanie Murphy
Teacher's Name: Delanie Murphy
School: 21st Century Charter of Gary
School District: Gary
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Murphy always goes above and beyond when it comes to the students. Not only does Ms. Murphy teach she coaches a middle school and high school cheer squad. Ms. Murphy loves all children as if they are her in and her love never stops. With Ms. Murphy at work, there's never a cloudy day.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms. Murphy helps the school run smoothly.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Murphy is the best teacher coach I’ve ever met. She would give anything to make sure that the students and her cheerleaders.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Coach/Ms. Murphy has stayed up very late making sure that she made everything perfect for students and cheerleaders.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is an amazing teacher, coach, and is very dedicated to her job.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is patient and understanding. She strives to push you to the best of your abilities
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Murphy should be recognized because she is an outstanding teacher. She loves all of her kids as her own. She's funny, smart, and knows how to fun.
Recognition 5:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She believes in us she tells us to do our best and keep trying and that's why we appreciate her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helps us improve ourselves and she tells us to never give up.
Recognition 6:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She helps us believe in ourselves and she tells us that we are special.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She cares about us and she helps us become something special.
Recognition 7:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She always finds ways to go above and beyond what is expected of her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Coaching Cheerleading.
Recognition 8:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Great coach, caring for each student, and they love her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She encourages her girls to do there best , They come home from practice excited to show there new cheers. She motivate them and the girls enjoy themselves. Thanks coach Murphy.
Denise Collins
Teacher's Name: Denise Collins
School: Thea Bowman Leadership Academy
School District: Gary
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Collins should be recognized for making her students' test scores higher. She also should be recognized for just building a relationship with the students and getting to know them better. She makes students feel welcomed in her class when most teachers don't really care about what the students do. Ms.Collins is a great person to look up to. Ms.Collins is a teacher who will give you her number and you can call her anytime you need help with anything such as work.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms.Collins had about 90% of her class pass the Indiana Prep Test. She also has had teachers come up to her and compliment her about how she is a great teacher.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Collins should be recognized for all of her achievements. She has been The Best English teacher that I have ever had. She makes me feel like I am welcomed and I have a home when I am sad. Ms. Collins shows most females how to treat themselves like a lady. Being that she is a heavy-set woman, she has the most self-confidence ever which gives a little boost of confidence in others. She is a hardworking, lovable, and honest woman. I appreciate this woman so much.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She had the highest testing scores in her school. She taught students how to be great at the things they thought were hard. She does a lot, its too much to explain.
Krystal Montes
Teacher's Name: Krystal Montes
School: Ready Elementary
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Montes is always happy and smiling. She’s unbelievably dedicated to her school and the students. She goes above and beyond to even help tutor children after school or during summer vacation. She makes sure each student feels special and goes to the extent to attend sports events to cheer on the kids and show support. Miss Montes overall has a huge heart and making sure that each student is striving in their education is her ultimate goal.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Miss Montes stands out every day because she is welcoming and warm. Her patience and adaptability to educate each student to their needs to succeed indicates Miss Montes’ significant presence.
Melissa Melton
Teacher's Name: Melissa Melton
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
School District: Union Township
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Melton is an absolutely amazing teacher. She cares about the kids so much and goes above and beyond for her students. My daughter had the best preschool teachers and was nervous to go to school but she was blessed with one of the best! She deserves every bit of recognition she can get!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Melton went out of her way to collect donations to be able to give every kid a Scholastics book each month so they can add to their library at home!
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She was my daughter's kindergarten teacher and Audrey is currently in 3rd grade and I still hear about her. We went to Disney last year and it was a must to get Ms. Melton a stuffed animal because of her love for Disney. She made a huge impact on my daughter and continues to interact in the halls with her and show a bond with my daughter.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: What really stands out to me is that she cares for every single one of her students like they are her own while in the classroom and even years after.
Brittany McKamey
Teacher's Name: Brittany McKamey
School: New Horizons/ Boone Grove high school
School District: Porter Township
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She continuously supports her students, even well after graduation. Brittany ensures her classroom is a safe place for all who enter and leads by example. She cares about her students more than any teacher I have ever encountered
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She provides a safe place for students who need one. As an alternative school math teacher, she has one of the most difficult jobs. She makes sure her students receive a great education and endless support that they may not get elsewhere.
Emily Damjanovic
Teacher's Name: Emily Damjanovic
School: Lake Street
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Damjanovic (or Mrs. D as the kids like to call her) is one of the amazing teachers at Lake Street that my child has had the privilege of having! She is fun, caring and energetic and the passion she has for her job and what she teaches is contagious!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: I know teaching a bunch of 9- and 10-year-olds can be stressful, yet Mrs. Damjanovic makes it look easy. She always has a smile on her face, a positive attitude and an enthusiastic approach to teaching! She is a wonderful role model for all of her students and inspires each child to be the very best they can be!
Karen Koch
Teacher's Name: Karen Koch
School: John Simatovich Elementary
School District: Union Township School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koch is AMAZING! I couldn't have asked for a better teacher for my daughter and now my son. Mrs. Koch goes above and beyond to be a loving, nurturing and caring teacher. Mrs. Koch brings fun and learning together. My children are always talking about how much they just love her. I honestly wish that she could teach my children all throughout school. However, anyone who has Mrs. Koch as their first teacher starting school is the luckiest student.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Everything! Mrs. Koch will put the fun in learning. This year they have made applesauce, used a magnet and a magnetic car to trace a number, played bingo, and used shaving cream to draw their name, numbers, etc. My son prays he doesn't miss a day of kindergarten.
KC Wilcoxson
Teacher's Name: KC Wilcoxson
School: Cooks Corners Elementary
School District: Valparaiso Community Schools
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: KC is truly a one in a million kind of a teacher. She goes above and beyond what is asked of a teacher. She could be having the worst day outside of school and her kids and fellow staff would never know otherwise. She has a smile that is infectious and a selfless giving heart.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: With being at maximum capacity in her classroom which could be challenging, she makes the school days look effortless. She finds a way to devote ample time to each student and allowing a little extra TLC to the ones who need just a bit more. She is firm yet loving and can command her audience of 28 5 & 6-year-olds like no other. They respect each other, they encourage each other and they love each other. That is what you get when Mrs. Wilcoxson is your child's teacher. She does not stop being apart of their lives either once the final bell rings in the spring, she continues to watch over all her kids as they move on and grow up. She has meant the world to our family and we are forever grateful our paths crossed.
Alicia Gunn
Teacher's Name: Alicia Gunn
School: Charter School of the Dunes
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Gunn is one of the best teachers I’ve come across in the Gary School District. She is patient, kind and loving to her students. She gives them extra care and shows gratitude in their success. She strives for excellence from all of her students. She makes sure she is attentive to the needs of all her students. She is a breath of fresh air and always brightens the day with a smile. She has a positive attitude and a big heart. She is good with communication and has a hands on approach.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My child in particular needed a calm to his storm, she was very patient with him. She went the extra mile of staying on top of him about his assignments And belongings he likes to leave behind to instill order in his daily routines. She is truly a mom away from home.
David Padan
Teacher's Name: David Padan
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He's such a wonderful kindergarten teacher! My daughter is always excited about going to school!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He makes my daughter feel so welcomed and eager for the next school day!
Matt Dickey
Teacher's Name: Matt Dickey
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Dickey teaches art at JSE and Union Center. He has a passion for art and teaching students. He creates a variety of art projects for the students to do in class throughout the school year that are fit to each grade level in a way that both inspires and challenges them.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mr. Dickey encourages an environment of self confidence and growth through his teaching and his love for art. Students look forward to coming to art class and are proud of the work they do. Mr. Dickey makes art both fun and challenging, and this combination creates a wonderful environment for students to grow.
Stacey Greanias
Teacher's Name: Stacey Greanias
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Greanias has been both of my children’s special education teacher since kindergarten. She has taught them so much. She treats all of her students like her own children.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she has really prepared my oldest who is in fifth grade for her transition to middle school. This will be a big move for her and Mrs. Greanias is trying to make it a smooth process. Both of my kids love her classroom. She is one of the best special education teachers in her field.
Stephanie Yorek
Teacher's Name: Stephanie Yorek
School: Virgil Bailey Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Stephanie Yorek is very dedicated to her profession and her students. She has taken the time to put tools in the hands of not only her students, but also their parents so that each child can excel. She is available to help both during the day and in the evenings, and I've also had her respond on the weekend when I've sent a message to her for Monday morning. My grandson says she tells them she's "mean," but that she's really not — she's nice. She is strict, but only enough to keep her kids at the top of their game. I can't think of a better teacher for the students to have. It's a shame she can't move up the grade ladder with them, teaching them all the way through!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has been especially helpful in the special needs testing process we are currently going through. And as I said earlier, she is available at nearly any time you have a question, be it day or night. Her dedication is amazing.
Jayne Fleeman
Teacher's Name: Jayne Fleeman
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Fleeman goes above and beyond for her students each and everyday! She is caring, dedicated and a hardworking teacher.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She puts in her all everyday to help better her students emotional, socially and academically. She is a wonderful teacher!
Karen Koch
Teacher's Name: Karen Koch
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koch not only is awesome at communication (cell phone number, Facebook page only for parents to see what happens daily with tons of pictures and videos) but she really, truly loves her students. It is such a joy to see my son leave school with a smile on his face. He was even upset when he was sick and couldn't go one day! She is instilling a love of learning in these kiddos and we are truly blessed to have her in our school system.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The kids are constantly doing new and exciting things in the classroom. Kindergarten teachers have their hands full to begin with, and with Mrs. Koch, it never seems like work. From making applesauce, to feeling insides of pumpkins, going to the fire station, pumpkin patch, and apple orchard, using math groups with differentiated instruction, guest speakers including parents, the superintendent reading books to them, dance parties for jobs well done, the list goes on and on and it is only November!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Both of my daughters have had the privilege of having Mrs. Koch as their kindergarten teacher. She has a way of taking the edge off of transitioning from being at home to school (for kids and parents). I don't think I could have hand picked a better teacher for my girls. Mrs. Koch is sensitive and kind and patient and nurturing. Everything young, needy kids need! We just love her.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koch has been a kindergarten teacher for 21 years. She loves her students and it shows in how safe, supported and happy students are in her classroom. She is patient, caring, joyful and is a great role model for her students
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Koch is a stand out teacher overall. Students love her and respect her. She uses a variety of media and activities and learning tools in her class. She takes her students on field trips and does hands on projects in the class. She loves her students and they love her. I can’t imagine a better kindergarten teacher
Melissa Melton
Teacher's Name: Melissa Melton
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Melton is my daughter's kindergarten teacher. She is so full of excitement and energy. My daughter comes home from school each day excited about learning. My daughter gets excited for Mondays when she knows she gets to go back to Ms. Melton's class. My wife and I are very grateful that my daughter is fortunate enough to have Ms. Melton.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is a very kindhearted teacher who made my daughter feel welcome to her classroom. My daughter was nervous about attending kindergarten but Ms. Melton has welcomed her with open arms.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Very friendly and has passion for her job.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Getting my son to enjoy learning!
Raven Fischer
Teacher's Name: Raven Fischer
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: My oldest daughter struggled with homesickness in first grade. Mrs. Fischer was always understanding and warm. She would greet my daughter with a hug and cuddle and help her get settled and get her day started on the right foot. I am so grateful to her and how she handled my sensitive girl! When you think of a 1st grade teacher and what they should be - Mrs. Fischer exceeds all expectations! She was put on this earth to be a 1st grade teacher and both of my girls' education worlds are better for it.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond for her students (and their worried parents)! She makes sure that she is available to you phone, Facebook and email. Not any problem is too big or too small and she helps with them all!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Fischer is super caring! When it comes to helping out my Girl Scouts activities, or making sure her students are taken care, there is never doubt that she would go above and beyond for anyone! Her heart is gold!
Ashley Mains
Teacher's Name: Ashley Mains
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Mains is a very dedicated and hardworking teacher who inspires her students to love learning. My daughter started out last school year struggling in reading and not liking to read because of it. After working with Miss Mains, she is now an above average reader who loves to read. Miss Mains was instrumental in this transformation.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Miss Mains arrives at school early and stays late to help her students. She has inspired confidence in my daughter, which allowed her to grow from a below average student to an above average one. She loves going to school to see Miss Mains.
Keaton Burk
Teacher's Name: Keaton Burk
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Burk encourages her students to have a love of learning and she earns both their respect and admiration. She pushes my son to achieve even higher standards. He loves being in her class.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: At the beginning of the school year, my son was a skilled reader but not an avid one. Mrs. Burk really instilled in him a love of reading. He now chooses some time to read instead of playing video games! My son also is quiet, and Mrs. Burk gets him out of his shell. He tells me all the time about the conversations he has with her. He really loves being in her class.
Lydia McNeiley
Teacher's Name: Lydia McNeiley
School: Scott Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. McNeiley is the student whisperer!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She always keeps the needs of her students on the forefront of everything she does, encouraging to reach higher and dream bigger!
Ruth Bonacci-Klaeser
Teacher's Name: Ruth Bonacci-Klaeser
School: Kahler Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Bonacci goes above and beyond each and every day. She truly cares about her students and constantly works to improve her success and her students’ success.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Bonacci is in her first year at Kahler. She has stepped into a new classroom and school and is working tirelessly to help be successful. Ruth is unselfish in the way she does her job and always puts her students first!
Amanda King
Teacher's Name: Amanda King
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. King knows everything about her students in order for her to be most effective for her students. Every student in Mrs. King's room gets to feel like they are the only child she is teaching because of the way she differentiates instruction and provides individual attention to all students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The principal was out with an extended illness last year, and Mrs. King stepped up and never missed a beat.
Jillian Alonso
Teacher's Name: Jillian Alonso
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: We moved from Ohio at the beginning of my sons first grade year. He had struggled for the last two years to get caught up even repeating a grade. I saw so much growth in my son last year. With all of the help he received during the school year he went in to second grade where he needed to be. He went from being a kid who couldn’t read to a kid who will try to read every thing he sees. The help and feedback I got from the entire school made his first year a success. Mrs. Alonso helped place him with a teacher that would help him be successful. My recognition is not only for Mrs. Alonzo but her entire staff at Winfield.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year is the first time in a while I haven’t had to worry about my son. He’s testing where he should be and making huge progress.
Elizabeth Koval
Teacher's Name: Elizabeth Koval
School: East Chicago Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koval has exceptional patience and uses kindness with her students. She goes above and beyond to make sure the student's understand the materials. She spends individual time with her students to help them and does not move on to the next concept until they are ready.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She teaches multiple topics to special needs students and she challenges them to work hard and try their best. As a result, of her organization, hard work, and nurturing her students are experiencing academic success.
Jillian Alonzo
Teacher's Name: Jillian Alonzo
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I want to recognize our principle Mrs. Alonzo. She is hands down, the best person I have had the pleasure to get to know. She knows every single student by name, which class they are in, she had a scare last school year and only took two weeks off, where others would have taken months. She cares about her school and her students. She is absolutely amazing and doesn't let anything get in her way. I wish every school was able to have Mrs. Alonzo as their principle. They need one of her in every school. I can't express how much she means to my family and our school.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is all around amazing. The fact that she has not skipped a beat after a health scare last year, makes her a phenomenal human being and a wonderful teacher/principle.
Sheila Snook
Teacher's Name: Sheila Snook
School: Morgan Township Elementary School
School District: East Porter County/Porter County Education Services
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: With plans to retire after this year, Mrs. Snook is in her last year enriching the hearts and minds of our future. A career teacher, she has taught multiple generations of families. As a special education teacher, some of her students were never expected to read or be able to do math, but she gave them such a solid foundation that they went on to earn diplomas. Almost any parent of her students will gush about what she has done not only to help their students, but help their family. Frequently, these statements are made with joyful smiles and tearful gratitude. Current parents keep begging her not to retire!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Snook's day to day instruction is beyond compare, but to show her dedication you need look no farther than her team. Mrs. Snook utilizes the support of paraprofessionals to provide the individualized instruction necessary for her students' success. When one of her paras needed to leave her position to attend nursing school midway through the first quarter, Mrs. Snook planned a going away party for her and then began a major hunt to find someone to take the leaving para's place. She found highly qualified people to split to position an ensured her students would continue to have the highest level of instruction.
Allie Boudreau
Teacher's Name: Allie Boudreau
School: George Earl Early Learning Center
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She makes learning for the children fun. For example when they learn to write letters they do it with shaving cream. They make pies in school and cooked baked apples, etc. The children are learning without even realizing they are.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She really cares about the children she teaches.
Kay Orzechowicz
Teacher's Name: Kay Orzechowicz
School: Griffith High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. O. was my sophomore English teacher. She has taught thousands of students and undoubtedly changed most if not all of their lives in one way or another. Of course she taught us the curriculum but the things that stand out even more are her love of reading, teaching us how to love reading, her passion for teaching and connecting with students, and showing every student how much she personally cares about their success academically and in life.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: I’m no longer her student; however, I know that she is very big in supporting teacher’s rights. When I had her she was the teachers union rep for the district.
Sarah Lindsey
Teacher's Name: Sarah Lindsey
School: Saint Paul Catholic School, Valparaiso
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Lindsey has an amazing classroom that she pours her whole heart into! Her students truly know that she cares about each and every one of them. She not only builds lasting relationships with her students, but also communicates so well with parents.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Lindsey goes above and beyond the traditional lessons to engage her students. She plans fun Math games/centers and integrates technology opportunities such as Osmo. Her students love “Flashlight Friday” too when they can read from their book box with a flashlight.
Danielle Esola
Teacher's Name: Danielle Esola
School: Cooks Corners Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Esola meets her students where they are and teaches to their individual needs. She recognizes social and emotional needs that need to be met and meets them. Mrs. Esola has a clear love for the well-being of her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She finds ways to make all of the students at Cooks feel special. She says hello to all students every morning.
Susan Shell
Teacher's Name: Susan Shell
School: Marsh Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Susan is a passionate, knowledgeable and loving teacher. She provides her students with the tools they need to succeed in school and in life. She plans hands on engaging lessons for this students and as a leader in her building and school community. She writes grants to make sure that they have coats in the winter and snacks every day if needed. She makes students want to come to school. She works tirelessly to ensure that they get the education and love they deserve.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She teaches her heart out. Her students have progressed by leaps and bounds in kindergarten already and some who would not even talk much at the beginning of school are now independent and excited to share stories and be with their classmates. Students who came in not knowing their letters are sounding out words and growing beyond all expectations.
Gayle James
Teacher's Name: Gayle James
School: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is a teacher that goes above and beyond to students come out their comfort zone. She worked with over 30 students alone.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She always have a beautiful smile that will lighter up anyone's day.
Janice Flatz
Teacher's Name: Janice Flatz
School: Discovery Kids
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Janice is a terrific inside and out. She loves her students and will give them the world. She has been a preschool teacher for 15 years. She started her own school nine years ago because she loved teaching so much.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Janice stands out everyday in her students eyes.
Karen Koelm
Teacher's Name: Karen Koelm
School: Valparaiso High School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Koelm goes out of her way to make calculus, a usually mundane subject, interesting and fun. She makes sure each students needs are met to accomplish difficult material in the class.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has personally met with me to talk about my grades in calculus and made a plan for success for me. Not a single teacher has ever been so personalizing and caring in my school career.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Koelm is an outstanding math teacher! She understands what it takes to help kids learn, and she gives 120% to help her students succeed. Not only can she break down complex math into steps that make sense, she gets kids. She builds relationships and is relatable.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My kids have had her for a combination of three years. Her dedication to her profession stands out! She cares. She is available to help her students in any future math classes they take at VHS.
Shannon Palichuk
Teacher's Name: Shannon Palichuk
School: Liberty Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Palichuk is an amazing teacher! She loves her students and helps them succeed each year. Her students love her because she is always energetic and plans exciting activities to learn new material. Mrs. Palichuk is highly respected by her students, parents, and staff members.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Palichuk is very knowledgeable with technology. This year she has started a robotics club with fourth and fifth grade students. They will build robots and then take them to competitions. She also assists with the student council after school helping students with service projects.
Molly Vass
Teacher's Name: Molly Vass
School: Valparaiso High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Molly goes above and beyond for her students. She is constantly making creative lesson plans to engage her students in class and does everything professionally with the most positive attitude of any teacher I know.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Molly is directing Matilda The Musical and creating clever and challenging choreography with a cast of fifty along with her creative classroom lessons. She always has a smile on her face and is a ray of light to everyone around her.
Tina Morales
Teacher's Name: Tina Morales
School: Valparaiso High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She does so much not only for her students, but others as well. She is such a bright light in students days.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helps students in running the schools coffee house. Her special education students, among with peer tutors, help put together drink orders before school in the mornings. Without her, none of this would have ever been made possible.
Angie Coyle
Teacher's Name: Angie Coyle
School: Memorial Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She makes learning fun! Supportive inside and outside the classroom.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Encourage and supports, very evident she has a gift to teach children. Always made learning fun!
Becky Garibay
Teacher's Name: Becky Garibay
School: Central Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She has a deep regard for her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She takes individual time care and concern for her students, doing all she can to get the best success and well-being for each child she works with.
Bruce Stoltzfus
Teacher's Name: Bruce Stoltzfus
School: Ben Franklin Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Stoltzfus teaches eighth grade math. I have a daughter with epilepsy who has struggled for years in school. This year she was given Mr. Stoltzfus, and he was present during a meeting for her. I have had the pleasure of meeting wonderful teachers over the years, but he defines exactly what any teacher should want to become by offering extra help, kind words and encouragement to my daughter and myself. His dedication to his job is a true calling and talent, and for the first time my daughter feels confident walking into school. I feel the confidence she has gained will continue on through high school and adulthood, and will help her become a better student and more equipped to handle what life has for her. Our family will forever be grateful for what he does for his students and the forever impact he makes in the lives of the students at Ben Franklin.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He is the very definition of an outstanding teacher and deserves to be acknowledged for his hard work and dedication.
Christina Curtis
Teacher's First Name: Christina Curtis
School: MacArthur Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Christina Curtis is a an advocate for students with special needs. She empowers her students to work to the best of their ability in a fun and motivating classroom environment. She promotes inclusion and peer friendships for her students through Best Buddies.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: In addition to being a Special Olympics Coach and Best Buddies Sponsor, Christina runs Kernel Krew which helps students with autism learn vocational, language, and social skills as they make special popcorn deliveries to classrooms in MacArthur.
Eric Stoelb
Teacher's Name: Eric Stoelb
School: Hobart Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Stoelb is a teacher that is knowledgeable, caring, creative, and humorous. Students always learn from him and love being in his class. Every former Stoelb student has a Stoelb story.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He has a gift of making everyone in his room feel welcome, respected, and appreciated. This causes his room to be an incredible learning environment, where students can be themselves and share parts of their personality that they may hide in other settings. He truly cares about each of his students and challenges them to be their best!
Marston Mundt
Teacher's Name: Marston Mundt
School: Portage High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I have never been a student of Mr. Mundt. However, I watch him every evening and on weekends put in the work to make each day productive and memorable for the students he teaches. I know he has an amazing work ethic and a proven track record. A significant amount of work is completed by teachers outside of class and those of us who are blessed to be married to one of them have first hand knowledge of how much time that teachers give to the students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Marston is teaching a new class this year. I have no doubt that he could teach the course off the cuff. However, he is taking the time to review the information each day and create problems, quizzes and tests that both test the student's knowledge and give him insight to where he needs to focus.
Mindy Heuring
Teacher's Name: Mindy Heuring
School: Flint Lake Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She amazing. My son was in a kindergarten camp over the summer and she contacted me after it was over and told me about transitional kindergarten and thought Gavin would be a great fit. We signed him up for her class and the improvement that I have seen in my son already is amazing. It’s such a breath of fresh air knowing I send my child to school with a teacher that truly cares about his well being. She’s amazing!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: When we had our meeting with Mrs. Heuring just a few days before school started she asked me if I had gotten my sons school supplies yet and told me not to worry about purchasing anything because she had more than enough supplies that she already purchased and I thought that was incredibly kind of her!
Amanda McKee
Teacher's Name: Amanda McKee
School: Boone Grove Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. McKee has passion for her students! It’s not just a job. She truly cares and the students feel the love. She gives the kids a reason to want to be at school!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. McKee sets a positive learning environment and keeps the kids engaged. She’s not afraid to let the kids have fun while learning. She may have had to go to school herself to become a teacher, but her loving personality comes natural! That’s not something you can teach someone! She’s a great teacher and wonderful person!
Jennifer Finley
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Finley
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Finley is a stand out teacher! While neither of my kids have actually had her in the classroom, she has gone above and beyond to make their first year a great one.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is a teacher that truly stands out and cares for not only her own students but she school as a whole. She always has a smiling face and my kids always look forward to seeing her. A caring teacher is the best teacher!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes out of her way to teach her students and does so much for the kids.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Finley is such a caring and kind and patient teacher. She does so much for her students to ensure that they are not only successful, but also that they have fun so that they enjoy learning!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My child is having a really hard time adjusting to kindergarten. Mrs. Finley is helping us to help him get through it so that he has a great year. She is so kind and patient and willing to go above and beyond to help my child! I’m really grateful he got her this year!
Katie Belcher
Teacher's Name: Katie Belcher
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is the most amazing teacher!! She worked with my daughter and supported her and loved her like one of her own!! I can’t say enough about her she truly deserves to be recognized everyday!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She continues to support and love my child even though it has been 2 years since she taught my daughter.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Belcher is not only there to teach students, but also gives them a happy positive environment to thrive in!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: When I hear my shy daughter say she can’t wait to go to school, it makes my heart melt! I love that she feels comfortable and enjoys being in the classroom!
Meghan Moriarty
Teacher's Name: Meghan Moriarty
School: Kankakee Valley Intermediate School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she has always gone out of her way to help her students. She loves her students and is always ready to have fun with her students! She finds amazing ways to teach her students and makes sure they are all engaged in it. She is also a science teacher so she has very cool reptiles!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She made a difference in a child’s life by getting the child the help they deserved and needed.
Jessica Calipari
Teacher's Name: Jessica Calipari
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is so welcoming and friendly. She is patient and organized.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My daughter learned so much in her first grade class and really enjoyed school which I feel is mainly due to Mrs. Calipari being such an amazing teacher! She really cares about her students and is definitely in the right profession. Any student who has her is very lucky!
Joanna Knoop
Teacher's Name: Joanna Knoop
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Knoop made learning really fun for my son. I truly believe she helped pull him out of his shell and see the brighter side of learning. She offered a different perspective with several subjects and her style of teaching is unique and meaningful. She is a very kind person and my son was excited to go to school every day.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: From my personal experience, she gave my son confidence in math that he did not have prior to having her. She takes the time to get to know her students as individuals and uses that knowledge to help children learn at their own level. I appreciated that quality in her because every child learns differently.
Wendy Heckler
Teacher's First Name: Wendy Heckler
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Last year my daughter had her for second grade. In the start of the year my daughter was struggling with reading. We had her tested and she was in the resource program as well. Mrs Heckler approached me one day asking me to have her eyes tested. We in turn found out my daughter has major vision and eye muscle weakness. After we corrected this problem my daughter still struggled to catch up but Mrs Heckler was able to help my daughter really find herself and give her the confidence she needed. My daughter is also a competitive swimmer and Mrs. Heckler ended up coming to her swim meet to support her. Leilani was so excited she couldn't even hold it back. Because of Mrs. Heckler taking the time to connect with my daughter she really made last year one of her best years yet. I am so grateful for her! Words cannot even be expressed.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Its just rare that you find a teacher even coming out to support Leilani outside of school.
Kim Wuro
Teacher's Name: Kim Wuro
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is the perfect fit for a kindergarten teacher. She is very welcoming to her nervous new students and parents, and makes the transition so much smoother.
Sheri Zilai
Teacher's First Name: Sheri Zilai
School: Boone Grove Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is a special education teacher with passion and love for her students. My son enjoys having her as hes teacher. She works hard every day with her kids to help them be the best they can be.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The hard work that she put in everyday with the kids and her passion to make them better students. She has a big heart and truly cares about all her students.
Teri Rittel
Teacher's Name: Teri Rittel
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond to help her students. Very patient and understanding
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She looks out for the well being and challenges that our son faces on a daily basis and understands our concerns.
Amanda Morgavan
Teacher's Name: Amanda Morgavan
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Amanda teaches Kindergarten. My child was lucky enough to have her last year and she did an amazing job with him. The amount of things that he learned and the progress that he made is astonishing. She comes in everyday to do everything possible for those kiddos. The kids just adore her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The time that she take make sure that her students have a great day at school and learn everything. She cares about her student immensely.
Emily Smith
Teacher's Name: Emily Smith
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Emily Smith is one of those teachers that can make any child feel at home. She is a first grade teacher with a heart of gold. The love and passion that she puts in for these kids everyday just blows my mind. I wish that every school had a “Mrs. Smith.” She takes so much time to make sure that each student is getting exactly what they need to succeed. She does what’s best for her students every single day.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She makes sure that no child should feel any different. She works with each child at what they are struggling with to make sure they can progress in every way. She has always made learning fun.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She was a great, fun teacher and my daughter loved being in her class.
Kristen Mucha
Teacher's Name: Kristen Mucha
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is patient and understanding. Great with the kids and my daughter learned so much from her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She took over the preschool program it’s first year and made it amazing and a great experience for my daughter.
Matthew Beahm
Teacher's Name: Matthew Beahm
School: Hebron Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Beahm is the best math teacher I have ever had. He makes math easier to understand in a way no other teacher has been able to do for myself and my fellow classmates. He is also very involved in our school by coaching multiple middle school basketball teams and being a huge part of the mentoring program at HMS.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year Mr. Beahm took on a bigger role in the mentoring program and even tutored students in the high that were struggling in their math classes even though they were no longer his students and haven’t been for several years. Mr. Beahm is always looking on how to help others.
Emily Jahoda
Teacher's Name: Emily Jahoda
School: Crissman Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: On the first day of school, the second grade students in Ms. Jahoda’s class were not only greeted with a warm and endearing smile, but a room that was beautifully decorated to create a stimulating environment. It was very obvious that Ms. Jahoda has spent a good deal of time in her classroom preparing to welcome students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Her efforts pay off, too! Last school year her students’ test scores were among the highest at the school. Students are lucky to have such a dedicated professional.
Kathryn Clark
Teacher's Name: Kathryn Clark
School: Lake Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Clark teaches AP English Language & Composition, Film Literature, and Composition at Lake Central High School. While teaching three separate courses of varying degrees and academic levels, Mrs. Clark manages to engage students with meaningful discussions, incorporate student interest with student led notes and connect the art of literature to modern day news and events. Mrs. Clark creates a loving classroom atmosphere that encapsulates student minds. Her bonds with her students create a feeling that each and every student is important and has a valid opinion. Her students think so highly of her that in May of 2018 her AP junior students threw her a birthday party. Mrs. Clark also raises three children with her husband Josh Clark, who works in the social studies department at Lake Central.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Clark not only leads discussions but also accepts and encourages that students are capable of adding information previously unknown or unheard of to her. She thoroughly prepares her students for class assessments, finals, and AP tests, while still priding students with the ideals that tests do not define their worth as individuals. Every morning and passing period Mrs. Clark stands at her door and welcomes each and every student to her class with a smiley “good morning!” and “how are you?”. She is helpful and knowledgeable for professional and college writing.
Kevin Lewis
Teacher's Name: Kevin Lewis
School: Grimmer Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Lewis made my eighth grade year awesome. He’s so funny and always pushed us to do our very best, and a lot of the things he told us to always keep in mind are still with me. If you needed great advice or a great friend, he was always there.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Again, he was a great teacher. Anyone who had him was lucky because being in his class was a real experience. He stood out by naturally being welcoming to his students, and by teaching them life lessons like no other teacher could. When we were in fifth grade, and we had to select either band, choir or mixed arts. The form we got said band taught us so much more than how to play an instrument, and that was true for one reason: the teacher.
