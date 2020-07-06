New NWI representative appointed to State Board of Education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a new Northwest Indiana representative to the State Board of Education.

Erika Dilosa, the director of special education for GEO Academies' 21st Century Charter School and Gary Middle College, will serve a four-year term in the board's 1st congressional seat.

"We are pleased to welcome Erika to the board," State Board of Education Chair B.J. Watts said in a news release. "Her experience with special education coupled with her passion for her community will make her an excellent addition."

Dilosa's addition to the board comes following a recent change in state law that required Holcomb's next appointment to the State Board of Education be a special education teacher or director. Dilosa, of Schererville, will replace Tony Walker, an attorney and board member at Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, after his second term on the state board came to an end June 30.

Walker first was appointed to the board in 2011 by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels. He served four years on the board, and was appointed once again in 2017.

"Tony Walker has served the board well for many years and has been a relentless advocate for students," Watts said. "He will be missed."