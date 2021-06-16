New partnership to provide public library card to all School City of Hammond students

HAMMOND — All students in the School City of Hammond will receive library cards from the Hammond Public Library thanks to a new partnership.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the school board unanimously approved an agreement with the public library stating that all students in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade will automatically receive a library card, unless their parent/guardian chooses to opt out. According to the memorandum of understanding, the library card will provide students access to all library resources.

"I just can't say how happy I am," Trustee Cindy Murphy said. "The partnership we're going to have next year with the Hammond Public Library is absolutely phenomenal. I just can't wait for our students all to get library cards."

Director of Technology Ken Benich said the school city is working on an arrangement for the library to even deliver books to the schools for those students who may not be able to get to the library.

The agreement states there won't be a charge for students to receive a library card, and any late fees will be waived up until the point the material is subject to a fine for nonreturn, loss or damage under the library's normal policies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.