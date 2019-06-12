LAPORTE — A child in a wheelchair stuck in the mulch surface at a playground in La Porte spearheaded the push to make it completely handicapped-accessible.
A firm, rubbery surface being laid to make it easier to navigate the playground and a merry go round and other pieces of playground equipment are being installed as well.
There will also be a splash pad and restroom facilities.
"The solid surfacing, which is very expensive, is a huge part of making this really accessible and inclusive,’’ said Carrie Garwood, a member of Bethany Lutheran Church during a recent groundbreaking.
A $100,000 grant from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte is paying close to the entire cost of the new surface.
A foundation named after the late Christopher Reeve, the Superman movie star who became a paraplegic after falling from a horse, is among the contributors to thepark work. The transformation of the church-owned playground at 2nd and G streets costs more than $400,000.
Pastor Dennis Meyer said the cost would have exceeded $700,000 without donated labor and materials.
La Park, as it’s always been, will be open to the public once completed.
"The dream was to make this fully accessible to kids of all abilities,’’ Meyer said.
Fundraising for the park began a few years ago, Meyer said, after a child in a wheelchair following his friends around the park wound up getting stuck in the mulch surface.
"We realized that was no longer going to be acceptable leading into the future,’’ Meyer said.
Eventually, the new Chessie Trail, once extended into downtown, will run beside the playground at the former site of Park School, Meyer said.
The school closed in 2007 was later torn down.
Meyer said the goal is to complete the project by Aug. 1.
"Our hope is we inspire others to both support this and to get involved with their community and make this a better place for everybody,’’ he said.