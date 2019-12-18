PORTAGE — Portage Mayor-elect Sue Lynch announced a new city police chief Wednesday, fulfilling a campaign promise to promote from within.
Mike Candiano, who has served as a captain for the Portage Police Department for the past four years, was announced as the new chief by Lynch, who is currently the Portage City Council president and will take over as mayor in January after winning the November general election. He will assume duties Jan. 1.
Candiano will replace the outgoing chief, Troy Williams. Ted Uzelac will become assistant chief.
“I understand the importance of this position and am humbled by the fact that I was chosen,” Candiano said. “The Portage police employees are a good group of hardworking men and women devoting their careers to serving the citizens. I believe we have an excellent police force, and I understand we can always improve things. There are always things that can change, and we need to adapt to society changes. I think we are in a good place, and I think there’s good things coming.”
Williams served the Portage Police Department since 1996 and was the police chief for eight years.
Portage officials held a news conference for the office Wednesday, during which Lynch spoke at length about the selection process.
Lynch said choosing a new police chief was her No. 1 priority, and she had promised to choose a Portage officer.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
She said her transition team — which included a city attorney, a portage township school board member and an officer who serves the Indiana University police department — gathered information on a set of potential candidates. Lynch said she met with each candidate for about an hour and mulled over her decision throughout the weekend.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
“In the end, the decision was mine solely,” Lynch said. "I put aside a lot of personal feelings. I know a lot of candidates closely, and it made the decision hard for me. But I am capable of taking off that hat and making a decision that’s best for the department.”
Lynch further said she was “looking for a strong leader, someone who would mend broken relationships with our schools and with our county government.”
"I wanted someone to be a professional face for Portage because I think we’ve been lacking that, and I wanted to focus on that,” Lynch said at the news conference.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.