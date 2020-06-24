New Porter County juvenile magistrate named in wake of firing

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso resident, who has worked for the past decade as an attorney for the Indiana Department of Child Services, has been selected to serve as Porter County Juvenile Court magistrate.
Kristen Mulligan will fill the post, which was left vacant as a result of last month's firing of Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer announced Wednesday.
Mulligan was chosen out of 16 people seeking the post, DeBoer said.
"Although many of the applicants brought many years of experience to the table, I wanted someone who not only possessed the legal knowledge to perform the job, but also someone who is motivated to collaborate with the other juvenile departments and community agencies for the benefit of Porter County youth," DeBoer said.
"Porter County juvenile programs are among the top in the state," she said. "We have an excellent reputation for being on the front end of new cutting edge programs for the children in Porter County. I wanted to be sure that whomever I appointed to serve as the Magistrate is someone who works well with others and who is devoted and committed to advancing the programming we have for our children. Kristen is that person."
Mulligan graduated from Valparaiso University School of Law in 2006.
In her DCS job, she has worked in Lake, Starke and Porter counties, DeBoer said. She also worked in the admissions department at the VU Law School from 2006 to 2009.
The Porter County juvenile magistrate presides over juvenile delinquency, paternity, Child in Need of Services and termination of parental rights cases, DeBoer said.
DeBoer said she focused on the applicants who had experience in CHINS matters — involving DCS — because the cases are "some of the most difficult, serious and emergent matters that come before the courts."
"Kristen, having represented the Department of Child Services for 10 years, has an excellent working knowledge of this court and the juvenile system," DeBoer said. "She has the experience needed for these very emotionally trying cases."
Mulligan will begin serving in her new position in the middle of July.
