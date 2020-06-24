New Porter County juvenile magistrate named in wake of firing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso resident, who has worked for the past decade as an attorney for the Indiana Department of Child Services, has been selected to serve as Porter County Juvenile Court magistrate.

Kristen Mulligan will fill the post, which was left vacant as a result of last month's firing of Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer announced Wednesday.

Mulligan was chosen out of 16 people seeking the post, DeBoer said.

"Although many of the applicants brought many years of experience to the table, I wanted someone who not only possessed the legal knowledge to perform the job, but also someone who is motivated to collaborate with the other juvenile departments and community agencies for the benefit of Porter County youth," DeBoer said.