New principal named at Gary's Beveridge Elementary School

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is announcing a new principal for its Beveridge Elementary School.

Tyneasha Banks, a long-time educator and Gary West Side High School graduate, has been appointed principal at Beveridge after the school's former principal left the Gary district for another position, a district spokeswoman told The Times.

"I am so excited to be able to make an educational impact in the community where I was born and raised," Banks said in a district news release. "Despite the challenges the pandemic presents for schools, I am ready to take every measure to ensure our youth receive a top-notch education."

Banks has spent 15 years in education, serving in roles as a teacher, instruction coach, college professor, assistant principal and principal in other area schools. She earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Calumet College of St. Joseph.

She also has two master's degrees, in business administration and education leadership, from Indiana University Northwest, and earned a doctor of education degree in organizational leadership from National Louis University.