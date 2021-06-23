New principal named for Pine Elementary School

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees approved a new principal for Pine Elementary School on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Courtney Barber — whose most recent role has been as EL Education fifth-grade teacher leader — thanked the school board and administration for her new appointment as principal. Since August 2019, Barber has been a principal designee with Edgewood Elementary School, where she also served as elementary principal intern.

"I'm so excited to work alongside my new Pine family," she said. "You're already doing great things, and I can't wait to dig into this work with you."

In 2018, she was a high school principal intern at Michigan City High School, the release said.

As a leader who understands the operations, culture and climate of the district, Associate Superintendent Wendel McCollum said Barber is a good fit for this position.

"Courtney will be a rock star principal for us," he said. "We are looking forward to great things continuing to happen at Pine Elementary School."