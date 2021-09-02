 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New quarantine guidance allows asymptomatic students back to school, including in Crown Point
alert urgent

New quarantine guidance allows asymptomatic students back to school, including in Crown Point

013121-spt-fans_2 (copy)

New guidance from the Indiana Department of Health could save many Indiana students from spending two weeks in quarantine.

 File

CROWN POINT — Just one day after announcing a mask mandate, Crown Point Community School Corp. modified its quarantine policy to follow a new executive order that could bring hundreds of students back to the classroom immediately. 

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Wednesday that requires K-12 institutions to continue contact tracing, but asked the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Health to reevaluate and modify quarantine parameters for people who adhere to the recommended COVID-19 protocols. 

Masks now required in Crown Point schools

Under the new school quarantine guidance, in settings where everyone is masked, close contacts will be notified and told to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, but won’t need to quarantine unless symptoms develop. If they do become symptomatic, they should quarantine and get tested regardless of vaccination status. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

In settings where not everyone wears a mask, close contacts will need to quarantine unless they are vaccinated or have had COVID-19 in the past three months. There are three quarantine options for those who need it: 10 or 14 days without a test or seven days with a negative test on days five, six or seven. 

Crown Point sent a notice to families that said any student in quarantine who wasn’t experiencing symptoms could return to school Thursday. 

As of Thursday morning, the COVID-19 dashboard on the Crown Point website said 1,092 staff and students have been quarantined since the start of the school year. Twenty-nine were from the first week of school, 707 were from last week and 356 were reported this week. 

The district website doesn’t distinguish between people who had to quarantine before the mask mandate and those who had to after. It says anyone in quarantine not experiencing symptoms may return. 

Crown Point schools did not immediately respond to The Times with a number of students and staff who returned to school from quarantine Thursday. The story will be updated if that information becomes available. 

School Town of Munster also modified its mask policy Wednesday requiring everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in school. 

Lake Central schools parents protest the wearing of masks by their children at school.

Contact tracing in Crown Point schools will continue to identify anyone within 3 feet of a positive case.

The notice from to Crown Point families apologized for the sudden changes, and then said, “However, it is our priority to keep students in the classroom. These changes help us do that.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This one thing is 'fundamentally' changing the oceans

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts