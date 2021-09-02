New quarantine guidance allows asymptomatic students back to school, including in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Just one day after announcing a mask mandate, Crown Point Community School Corp. modified its quarantine policy to follow a new executive order that could bring hundreds of students back to the classroom immediately.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Wednesday that requires K-12 institutions to continue contact tracing, but asked the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Health to reevaluate and modify quarantine parameters for people who adhere to the recommended COVID-19 protocols.

Under the new school quarantine guidance, in settings where everyone is masked, close contacts will be notified and told to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, but won’t need to quarantine unless symptoms develop. If they do become symptomatic, they should quarantine and get tested regardless of vaccination status.

In settings where not everyone wears a mask, close contacts will need to quarantine unless they are vaccinated or have had COVID-19 in the past three months. There are three quarantine options for those who need it: 10 or 14 days without a test or seven days with a negative test on days five, six or seven.