New Schererville police chief appointed

His appointment comes after former Police Chief Dennis Zagrocki announced he would retire at the end of February.

Zagrocki was named chief in July 2018, after David Dowling, who was with the department for 34 years, announced his retirement in early 2018.

Following Dowling's departure, Zagrocki was named interim chief while town officials sought to find a replacement. However, after there weren't any other candidates, Zagrocki filled the role.

Zagrocki spend more than four decades with the Schererville Police Department and had served under Dowling as deputy chief for six years.

During his tenure with the department, he served as chief twice.

“I appreciate the chance to be able to serve the town of Schererville for the 41 years and also appreciate the fact that in my career I was allowed to hold the rank of chief two different times. That doesn’t happen very often," he said Thursday.

"I've enjoyed it and I’ll miss it, but it's time to move forward and let the younger people take over and handle the everyday operations."

Zagrocki said he wishes the new chief and deputy chief well, adding they will be good for the department.