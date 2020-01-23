New Schererville police chief sworn in

SCHERERVILLE — A new chief will take the helm of the Schererville Police Department effective Feb. 29.
Pete Sormaz, a longtime law enforcement officer, was sworn in as the town's new chief during a joint Town Council and Safety Board meeting on Thursday.
Both boards unanimously agreed to appoint Sormaz as chief and detective Cmdr. Jeff Cook as deputy chief.
Sormaz has been with the department for nearly five years, serving first as an officer and then as the accreditation manager and training coordinator for the department.
"It’s a surreal experience. When you enter police work, that’s not your first thought — being a police chief but then eventually, it comes and the feeling is just indescribable,” Sormaz said.
Before joining the Schererville force, Sormaz worked as a corrections officer in Lake County and then with the Gary Police Department for more than 15 years.
First serving as a patrolman, the Gary native rose the ranks, becoming a corporal, sergeant and later the the commander of support services.
While Sormaz said his strategy for the department isn't set in stone because crime rates are ever-changing, he hopes to increase the size of the police force.
"We do have some building, some growth out on the south end of town," he said. "We have a phenomenal retail area, so we have to stay cognitive of our service delivery.”
His appointment comes after former Police Chief Dennis Zagrocki announced he would retire at the end of February.
Zagrocki was named chief in July 2018, after David Dowling, who was with the department for 34 years, announced his retirement in early 2018.
Following Dowling's departure, Zagrocki was named interim chief while town officials sought to find a replacement. However, after there weren't any other candidates, Zagrocki filled the role.
Zagrocki spend more than four decades with the Schererville Police Department and had served under Dowling as deputy chief for six years.
During his tenure with the department, he served as chief twice.
“I appreciate the chance to be able to serve the town of Schererville for the 41 years and also appreciate the fact that in my career I was allowed to hold the rank of chief two different times. That doesn’t happen very often," he said Thursday.
"I've enjoyed it and I’ll miss it, but it's time to move forward and let the younger people take over and handle the everyday operations."
Zagrocki said he wishes the new chief and deputy chief well, adding they will be good for the department.
“They will run it in the right direction," he said.