EAST CHICAGO — Two larger-than-life sculptures welcome visitors at several key spots in the city.
"The city has been devoid of art projects, or new art projects, for several years, and this is something that we are looking to be iconic," City Economic Development Director Milton Reed said.
The works of art are located in the roundabout at the intersection of Columbus Drive and the Cline Avenue service road and the roundabout on Aldis Street, near the East Chicago Marina.
Heavy Industries, a Canadian art and architectural design company, was hired to build the sculptures.
The entire project is being paid for through city funds at a total cost of $400,000, Reed said.
Reed called the Columbus Drive location the main entryway into the city, and that is where a combination of three sculptures standing 30, 40 and 50 feet high will be made to look like one.
Although Reed said it will be somewhat abstract in form and open to interpretation, the work is expected to resemble a flame that one might associate with the fires that temper steel.
"We have been a steel mill city and we are proud of that heritage and identity," Reed said.
He said the artwork on Aldis Street will serve as an introduction and welcoming to the city's marina and lakefront footprint.
He called that section the city's "entertainment area" with options including the beach and casino.
The sculpture there is to resemble a sail, at an expected height of about 35 feet.
"That structure is in the same family of the existing artwork that we just put out at the marina," Reed said. "We put a beach ball and umbrella. And these structures are all in the same family with the same style acrylic panels."
Reed said the idea to add the sculptures as enhancements to city gateways came from Mayor Anthony Copeland, whom Reed said has stressed being aggressive coming up with creative and iconic features in the city.
"Slowly you see throughout the city, more and more artwork is popping up over these last five years," Reed said. "This is just the next escalation of his original vision."