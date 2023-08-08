A new "Steel Climate Standard" seeks to apply the same carbon benchmark to integrated steel mills and mini-mills.

More recently developed mini-mills recycle scrap metal with electric arc furnaces, emitting fewer carbon emissions. Blast furnaces like those along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana burn high-carbon coke, a purified form of coal, to forge new iron in a steelmaking technology that dates back centuries. Integrated mills have persisted despite higher operating costs, including the high-paying union jobs that are less common at mini-mills, as they are the only mills capable of making steel high-quality enough to be used in most crucial automotive applications — integrated steel is used to keep people safe in car crashes while mini-mills steel is more frequently used in applications like rebar.

The Global Steel Climate Council, founded in part by the mini-mill advocacy group the Steel Manufacturers Association, put out the Steel Climate Standard. It measures the carbon emissions of each steel product to help customers reach carbon emissions reduction goals by 2050 in keeping with the Paris Climate Agreement aim to achieve only a 1.5º increase in global temperature.

It would hold mini-mills and integrated mills to the same standard instead of taking into account that new steel is made with fossil fuels.

“The Steel Climate Standard measures carbon emissions for all steel the same way, no matter where or how it was made,” said SMA President Philip Bell. “That approach makes it easy for steel buyers to determine which steel has the lowest embodied carbon. That’s important because automakers, appliance manufacturers, construction firms, governments and other buyers of steel need to know how much embodied carbon is in all the material they use in their own products and projects.”

Bell said policymakers are weighing different standards for steel made from recycling scrap and from coal and iron ore.

“No steel should be called clean, green, low-carbon, or responsible if its production generates four or five times as many greenhouse gas emissions as the same steel made by a competitor with a cleaner process,” Bell said. “Steelmakers whose products have higher carbon intensity will have to change their processes to meet the Steel Climate Standard. And that must happen if we are to meet global emissions reduction goals in time to prevent to catastrophic climate change.”

The Steel Climate Standard is meant to be a universal standard for the steel industry.

“Creating a dual standard would allow high-carbon emissions steel to be prioritized over lower-carbon steel. This would serve to discourage innovation and allows high-carbon steelmakers to postpone making changes in their production process,” said Gregory Murphy, executive vice president and general counsel of Nucor Corp. and chairman of the Global Steel Climate Council.

The Global Steel Climate Council believes it offers more transparency to steel buyers like automakers, appliance manufacturers and service centers.

“Steel is integral to the functioning of global economies, including clean energy infrastructure. The Steel Climate Standard is a simple and understandable benchmark for reducing the steel industry greenhouse gas emissions and provides a transparent means for decisionmakers to make informed decisions,” said Jeff Hansen, vice president of environmental sustainability of Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics and Global Steel Climate Council board member.