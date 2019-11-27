CROWN POINT — A 213-lot subdivision at 109th Avenue and Iowa Street has been given a favorable recommendation by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
The subdivision, Brookside, would feature 76 duplexes and 175 single-family homes, according to a concept plan drawn up by Lennar Homes of Indiana, the developer of the project, which sits on the former Fricke farm.
The duplexes will range from $240,000 to $270,000, said Chris Gillen, division president at Lennar Homes.
Lennar presented a similar plan to the city’s Plan Commission in the summer of 2018. The subdivision then included 108 duplex homes in addition to single-family homes.
At the time, the subdivision included an entrance on 109th and didn’t include improvement plans for the well-traveled road. Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said traffic along 109th Avenue was “impossible,” and the commission denied the proposal, citing public safety as its main concern.
“We believe that it's a really much improved plan from one that (was) previously considered by the plan commission,” said Jim Wieser, an attorney representing Lennar.
The new plan lays out a 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement Project, which suggests a roundabout at 109th and Mississippi Street.
It also says the developer will complete improvements to Mississippi from the southern boundary of Brookside to the edge of the Citgo on the southwest corner.
"This is a significant improvement to the traffic flow all the way through to Winfield," Wieser said. "We're happy to be participating in that and helping to make that a reality for the community."
Board member Dick Sauerman pointed out there isn’t a dollar amount attached to the road improvements presented by Lennar.
Wieser said the developer is committed to seeing those improvements through no matter the cost.
Member Alda Vellutini asked if road improvements and home construction will occur simultaneously.
Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said the developer will need to make improvements to the areas it has committed to before the project is able to break ground on homes.
The board gave a favorable recommendation with a 4-0 vote. The recommendation will now go to City Council for review and final approval. The next council meeting is Monday.
“This plan has come 100 years forward, (it's) much safer, much more effective. I like the multi-family duplex as a buffer between the gas station and single-family residential,” said Board President Dan Rohaley.
"The safety issue has been resolved, I think, with the two roundabouts. I think they'll be a tremendous asset."
Also Monday, the board sent a favorable recommendation to City Council for a tattoo studio in the City Center Plaza, even though it is not zoned to accommodate the studio.
After some debate, board members agreed because it is located on Broadway, not close to a residential area or a school and on the second floor of the building, the studio won’t disrupt the area.