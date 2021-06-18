New town hall, police station on tap for Griffith

The two-story facility is expected to have 17,500 square feet per floor, Ryfa said.

"We will hope to incorporate a historical look to fit into our existing downtown."

The work will also include improvements to fire department facilities.

Ryfa added the project, called the “2021 Town Hall/Public Safety Facilities Renovation/Expansion Project," will hopefully cost less than $10 million.

When the new building opens, the police will have slightly more than 50% with the town offices occupying the rest.

There will be one main entrance and with a secure entrance door inside for the police, Ryfa said.

The project is expected to be financed via a lease with a nonprofit building corporation that is controlled by the council, known as the Building Corporation.

The corporation could issue rental revenue bonds that would not total more than $11.8 million as the principal amount.

This would be done with an estimated interest rate of 3% or possibly lower, with total interest payments not exceeding about $4.1 million.

In other business, the council approved a solar farm at the north end of the former Griffith Golf Center.