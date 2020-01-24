New trial set for former Portage mayor on bribery charge

HAMMOND — A new trial has been set for former Portage Mayor James Snyder following a lengthy legal battle that has resulted in both an acquittal and conviction on multiple corruption charges.

U.S. District Judge Theresa Springmann on Tuesday refused to dismiss two felony counts against Snyder, ruling that he may face a new trial on a bribery charge and will remain guilty of tax evasion.

Attorneys and Springman agreed Friday to set the date for Snyder’s new trial on the bribery charge for March 23, and expect it to last 10 to 12 days, according to court records.

Snyder was first charged in November 2016 by federal prosecutors with two bribery counts and one tax evasion count.

A jury heard the case between Jan. 14, 2019, and Feb. 14, 2019. Jurors ended up acquitting Snyder of one bribery count, which alleged that he corruptly arranged for the city of Portage to award public vendor contracts for towing services. However, Snyder was found guilty of a bribery count accusing him of corruptly arranging for Portage to award garbage truck purchases.

He was also convicted of obstructing the Internal Revenue Service’s collection of income taxes by falsifying documents.