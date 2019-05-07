LOWELL — Political newcomer Brandon Newcomb has apparently won the Republican nomination for Lowell's 1st Ward Town Council seat.
He turned back a challenge from Michael Mears, a former Lynwood, Illinois police chief and fire chief.
Newcomb, 27, is a firefighter and EMT for the city of Gary as well as operations manager for Newcomb Lawn Care & Landscaping in Lowell. He is a past member of the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department.
A first-time candidate, Newcomb said he's followed the town's progress in recent years, often in conversations with Lowell Town Council President Chris Salatas, R-4th, with whom he went to school.
"The town has evolved. It's grown so much since I've been here," he said, noting his family moved to Lowell 20 years ago.
"I know budgets. I have good public skills and communicate well," Newcomb said. Those abilities, he said, would serve the town well.
Newcomb said public safety is a primary concern.
As the town develops westward, infrastructure planning will be key, and he can bring his abilities to that process, Newcomb said.
He faces Michael Gruszka, a Democrat, in November.