Newcomer, incumbent face off for commissioner

Republican incumbent Jim Biggs is facing Democrat Becky Mateja Lombardini in the race for 3rd District Porter County commissioner.
The district covers the northern third of the county and all Porter County voters have this race on the ballot regardless of where they live.
Biggs is a veteran of Porter County government. He has served two nonconsecutive terms on the Board of Commissioners, 1992 through 1999 and 2016 to now. He also was elected twice to the Porter County Council.
Mateja Lombardini is a newcomer to county government, although she has lived in the county 20 years. Mateja Lombardini was slated after the primary, when she realized no Democrat was on the ballot for that race.
Biggs’ top priorities are to continue to work closely with fellow commissioners to help improve the overall delivery of services to residents, safeguard and manage county assets to improve the quality of life and manage the office with respect and thoughtfulness.
Mateja Lombardini called herself family-value driven. “Fair contracting, sound decision-making, valuing our resources, those are important things to me,” she said.
The county should have options when contracts come in, with project labor agreements for union wages, she said.
Mateja Lombardini is concerned about the health of the county, contracting and caring for resources, including the Indiana Dunes.
The Zona Wildlife Sanctuary needs to be funded properly, she said. The county is turning it into a park, with the County Council approving Park Board funding for continued maintenance for the property this month.
“Due to the size, scope and ever-changing responsibilities of county government, there will always be opportunities to improve operations,” Biggs said.
He is proud of the work accomplished over the last several years. “As a result of this collective effort by our employees and elected officials, we are much more effective and efficient in our general operations, and infinitely more transparent in our decisions,” he said.
The commissioners must continue to promote good communication between departments and focus on opportunities rather than problems, he said.
“I’d like for you all to embrace a fresh perspective,” Mateja Lombardini said.
