Newcomer, incumbent face off for commissioner

Republican incumbent Jim Biggs is facing Democrat Becky Mateja Lombardini in the race for 3rd District Porter County commissioner.

The district covers the northern third of the county and all Porter County voters have this race on the ballot regardless of where they live.

Biggs is a veteran of Porter County government. He has served two nonconsecutive terms on the Board of Commissioners, 1992 through 1999 and 2016 to now. He also was elected twice to the Porter County Council.

Mateja Lombardini is a newcomer to county government, although she has lived in the county 20 years. Mateja Lombardini was slated after the primary, when she realized no Democrat was on the ballot for that race.

Biggs’ top priorities are to continue to work closely with fellow commissioners to help improve the overall delivery of services to residents, safeguard and manage county assets to improve the quality of life and manage the office with respect and thoughtfulness.

Mateja Lombardini called herself family-value driven. “Fair contracting, sound decision-making, valuing our resources, those are important things to me,” she said.