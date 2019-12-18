{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A Siamese kitten wandered around Menards overnight after he escaped into the store right after being adopted. His new owner said the whole store rallied around catching the fast feline. 

Kim Meier, of Munster, said on Dec. 6 she excitedly adopted a 4-month old Siamese cat with baby blue eyes and cream-colored fur to celebrate the holidays. She said she has yet to officially settle on a name, but has considered the name “Big Money,” since he was saved at Menards.

After adopting the kitten, she headed to Menards on Ridge Road in Gary to pick up some supplies such as a litter box but didn’t want to leave her new furry friend in her truck while shopping. Instead, she carried him inside a box and sat him in the shopping cart as she walked through the store. Then a security guard inquired about the mysterious package she was wheeling around.

“He ran up and said, ‘What’s in the box?’” Meier said. “I told him it was a cat. He asked, ‘Can I see it?’ I said, ‘Sure!’ He looked inside and said, ‘It’s so cute!’ Then the kitten jumped right out of the box."

The cat high-tailed it out of Meier’s cart and hid among the aisles full of holiday shoppers. Meier and the security guard jumped into action searching and eventually, other employees joined in on the kitten hunt but with no luck.

“It was Menards at Christmas time so it was busy,” Meier said. “But everyone still helped. There was a manager, Marc, and then there was another girl named Ashley who had “cat whisperer” written on her name tag.” 

The manager assured Meier the search would continue and she went home worried and kittenless. That night, the cat kept activating the motion sensors on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Frame by frame, the kitten could be seen wandering the empty building’s lumber area and Christmas displays.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“He was walking around like he owned the place,” Meier said.

The next morning, the manager called Meier with relieving news.

“By tracking the location of where the cat set off the motion sensors, they were able to find where he was hiding,” Meier said. “The manager had the team circle up around the cat and they were able to get him."

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.