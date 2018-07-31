Employees of a local bar in Thayer went to work Monday morning and discovered a door forced open and cash stolen.
Newton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Todd's Place at 11988 N Ind. 55, where employees told police they found forced entry to an exterior door and an undisclosed amount of cash stolen.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page shared two videos of a burglary suspect with his or her face covered entering the bar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 219-474-5661 or their tip line at 219-234-7014.