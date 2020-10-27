 Skip to main content
Newton County sheriff to raise funds for crisis center in No Shave November event
urgent

Newton County sheriff to raise funds for crisis center in No Shave November event

Crash stock
John J. Watkins, The Times

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has partnered with a local crisis center for this year's No Shave November event to help raise money for the organization's operational expenses.

Each participating deputy will donate $25 to and will be relieved of their normal grooming requirements, a sheriff's office news release states.

The public also is encouraged to make donations, all of which will go to the North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center — an organization that serves victims of domestic violence or sexual assault in Newton, Jasper and Pulaski counties.

"Not only does it let staff grow out their beards for a month, many residents (male and female) have joined in by making donations," Newton County Sheriff's Office Capt. Shannon Cothran said.

The sheriff's office has partnered with the crisis center in its 2017 No Shave November event, and with the Kid's Hope of Newton County in 2018. Last year, donations went toward local students' overdue lunch accounts.

"We and the organizations have greatly appreciated everyone's help," Cothran said.

Crisis Center Executive Director Rebecca Goddard said donations always are welcome.

"It helps us a great deal as our funding sources are depleting," she said.

The crisis center was unable to host an annual fundraiser event this year due to unprecedented circumstances, Client Advocate Misty Herrera said.

Herrera added the center also is collecting donations of laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, body wash and dishwasher pods.

Anyone who wants to make a donation may mail a contribution to the North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center, PO Box 212, Rensselaer, IN 47978. Donors should write "TEAM NCSCO" in the memo line, Cothran said.

Those with questions on how or what to donate may contact Herrera at 219-866-8281 or Cothran at 219-474-6081, ext. 3102.

