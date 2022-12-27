Nicor Gas commits $5 million to Salvation Army bill assistance program

As winter weather swoops across the Midwest, Nicor Gas is donating $5 million to The Salvation Army's Shield of Caring program, which helps people struggling to pay their energy bills, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

Beginning Jan. 16, qualifying Nicor Gas residential custumers can apply online for a $250 Shield of Caring grant to help pay bills at shieldofcaring.com or by calling their local Salvation Army community center. Customers with a household gross income of 400% below the federal poverty level and overdue gas bills may qualify.

"We know that the past few years have been an extremely challenging time for our customers and the communities we serve," Meena Beyers, vice president of business and community Development at Nicor Gas, said in the release. "As the largest natural gas provider in Illinois, we are committed to helping our neighbors receive the relief and assistance they need during these cold winter months, while keeping their homes warm all season long."