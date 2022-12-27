 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Nicor Gas commits $5 million to Salvation Army bill assistance program

  • 0
Salvation Army
Provided

As winter weather swoops across the Midwest, Nicor Gas is donating $5 million to The Salvation Army's Shield of Caring program, which helps people struggling to pay their energy bills, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

Beginning Jan. 16, qualifying Nicor Gas residential custumers can apply online for a $250 Shield of Caring grant to help pay bills at shieldofcaring.com or by calling their local Salvation Army community center. Customers with a household gross income of 400% below the federal poverty level and overdue gas bills may qualify.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Winter can be a difficult season to get through due to the cold weather, short days, and lack of sunlight. Here are some things you should do to get through the winter months.

"We know that the past few years have been an extremely challenging time for our customers and the communities we serve," Meena Beyers, vice president of business and community Development at Nicor Gas, said in the release. "As the largest natural gas provider in Illinois, we are committed to helping our neighbors receive the relief and assistance they need during these cold winter months, while keeping their homes warm all season long."

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Old Valpo school could become hotel

Old Valpo school could become hotel

The gymnasium at the former Boys & Girls Club is gone, having been demolished in preparation for an addition to the existing building as Urschel Development Corp. prepares to open a hotel there.

Blizzard begins in Northwest Indiana

Blizzard begins in Northwest Indiana

Light snow began to fall around 1 p.m. Within the hour, temperatures in certain areas on Northwest Indiana dropped to single digits and road conditions decreased rapidly, according to NWS. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Incoming N.Y. Congressman may have won election with fraudulent resume

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts