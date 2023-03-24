INDIANAPOLIS — The National Institutes of Health has awarded nearly $38 million in renewed funding to the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute.
The institute is a partnership among Indiana University, Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame and the Regenstrief Institute Inc. that supports those universities' medical research.
This is the fourth time the NIH has awarded this money since the CTSI's founding in 2008. In that time, it has been used to support more than 4,100 scientific papers, including:
- A collaborative research project to bring mobile stress interventions to breast cancer survivors.
- A microrobot device that removes brain hemorrhages from strokes or aneurysms.
- A drug delivery system that restores damaged stem cells, which could help babies born in complicated pregnancies.
- A mobile app to monitor premature babies born in Kenya and Indiana.
"The Indiana CTSI has helped Purdue biomedical engineers test new devices and make bold advancements in clinical and translational research to bring these technologies to patients," Purdue President Mung Chiang said. "We look forward to many more years of collaboration with our colleagues at the Indiana CTSI, Indiana University and Notre Dame."
This mutation increases a woman’s breast cancer risk nearly as much as BRCA. What to know
Does the PALB2 mutation increase a woman’s risk of cancer?
How can the PALB2 gene be detected?
Like other gene mutations, PALB2 can be detected through genetic testing, either through a blood or saliva test.
And, yes, breast cancer caused by PALB2 can be detected through mammograms and MRIs just like other gene mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, Blake said.
Is breast cancer treatment different for people with PALB2?
People with PALB2 are slightly more prone to develop an “estrogen receptor negative breast cancer, which increases the likelihood that their cancer may need to be treated with chemotherapy,” Blake said.
Perez said PALB2 patients also share some characteristics: The women developing cancer are usually younger (they’re premenopausal), they might have lymph node involvement, and their diagnosis is usually triple-negative breast cancer or bilateral breast cancer. The tumors are usually bigger, too, due to the late diagnosis.
And while standard breast cancer treatments do exist, such as mastectomy and chemotherapy, some patients will undergo new treatments that are being tested in clinical trials.