NIPSCO awards Crown Point Fire safety education grant

From left, Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane, Mayor David Uran, NIPSCO Public Affairs Manager Rick Calinski and Crown Point Firefighter Anthony Flynn pose with a check given to the fire department by NIPSCO. The money will help fund the department's biannual fire safety program. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — The fire department is going to extinguish fire safety myths for local students. 

Recently, the Crown Point Fire Department was awarded a $4,195.80 grant from NIPSCO to further its public safety education. 

The grant, said Fire Chief Dave Crane, will allow the department to pay instructors for the 2020 fire and injury reduction education (FIRE) in the classroom program. 

The biannual program provides grade-specific, safety education to kindergartners through fifth graders, Crane said. 

Crane added children learn how to call 911, create and practice a home escape plan, the importance of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and the dangers of household hazards. 

"Crown Point Fire Rescue is committed to creating a safety oriented community and are very gracious for our partnership with NIPSCO," Crane said. 

The safety grant was one of the 17 NIPSCO awarded this year, said NIPSCO Public Affairs Manager for Lake County Rick Calinski said. 

"I think to really change and impact safety, you have to create a culture of safety," Calinski said. "This was a no-brainer for us. ... You have a fire department staff, off duty, going into classrooms really teaching grader schoolers the importance of being safe all around fire and other safety issues within their home."

