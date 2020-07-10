NIPSCO customers were contacted by potential scammers, company says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NIPSCO customers should be wary of potential scammers posing as company representatives, the electric provider said.

Some have received communications indicating their electric service will be shut off, the company said on its website.

"Because of the financial impact on customers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, NIPSCO voluntarily suspended shutoffs for non-payment and waived late fees in mid-March, prior to the issuance of Governor Holcomb’s executive order," the company said.

Shutoffs for nonpayments will remain suspended until further notice, the company added. Notification will be given in advance.

NIPSCO will not ask customers to pay by meeting a representative in person or to use a specific type of payment method, it said. These signs could indicate a scam.