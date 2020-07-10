You are the owner of this article.
NIPSCO customers were contacted by potential scammers, company says
NIPSCO customers were contacted by potential scammers, company says

NIPSCO customers should be wary of potential scammers posing as company representatives, the electric provider said.

Some have received communications indicating their electric service will be shut off, the company said on its website.

"Because of the financial impact on customers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, NIPSCO voluntarily suspended shutoffs for non-payment and waived late fees in mid-March, prior to the issuance of Governor Holcomb’s executive order," the company said.

Shutoffs for nonpayments will remain suspended until further notice, the company added. Notification will be given in advance.

NIPSCO will not ask customers to pay by meeting a representative in person or to use a specific type of payment method, it said. These signs could indicate a scam.

Customers who suspect they have been contacted by a scammer should hang up on suspicious callers and delete emails and texts that don't appear legitimate. They should then call NIPSCO at 1-800-464-7726 for current, accurate account information.

