NIPSCO donates $10,000 to Salvation Army

MUNSTER — A $10,000 donation from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation for COVID-19 emergency relief couldn’t have come at a better time for The Salvation Army Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center, a spokesman there said.

“As more people come to The Salvation Army for assistance, donations such as these are critical,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Salvation Army Lake County Coordinator. “The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. The fact that this check came in, and now, we can continue helping people.”

The funds will be distributed to clients at the Hammond-Munster Corps who are in need of emergency assistance, such as one-time help with rent or utility bills. The staff at the Hammond-Munster Corps has seen a steady increase in the number of individuals seeking emergency assistance since mid-March.

Clark said his team has seen a number of people seeking help for the first time, including those who are out of work.

“We’ve been partnering with NIPSCO for a good while now,” Clark said. “The fact that they recognize what we’re doing is important to help the people of northwest Indiana – it’s wonderful, and we’re grateful.”

Donations are needed to meet the increase in requests for emergency assistance in the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and can help a neighbor make rent or keep the lights on. Go to www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org or call 219-838-1328. Donations are welcome by mail to the Lake County office at: 8225 Columbia Ave., Munster.

