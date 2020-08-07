NIPSCO employees to assist with Tropical Storm Isaias recovery efforts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the East Coast salvages whatever it can after Tropical Storm Isaias ravaged the area, volunteers representing a Region company will be assisting with recovery efforts.

NIPSCO announced Thursday it had sent about 40 employees to assist with hurricane recovery efforts in Connecticut, one of the states that saw extensive damage as a result of the storm.

The company sent employees on a volunteer basis to help Eversource Energy, a New England-based energy provider that is contributing to restoration efforts in the area.

Employee volunteers will assist Eversource with patrolling lines, surveying damage and repairing broken poles and downed power lines, NIPSCO said.

"We are proud that NIPSCO employees will aid the restoration efforts caused by the hurricane and tornadoes that severely affected the east coast," said Phil Winter, director of electric line operations.

Eversource announced that restoration would be "substantially complete" by late Tuesday. The company has more than 700 crews working to mend damages across the state, Eversource officials said.

At least nine people were killed as of Thursday, as Isaias ripped across the East Coast, causing tornadoes, heavy rains, floods and fires, the Associated Press reported.