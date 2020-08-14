NIPSCO has restored power to nearly all customers after strong Monday storms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NIPSCO has restored power to a majority of its customers Friday after heavy winds ripped through the Region earlier this week.

More than 1,500 NIPSCO customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The outages were caused by a storm that brought heavy winds through the Region and other parts of the Midwest on Monday. Some wind gusts reached up to 80 mph and downed trees, poles and power lines throughout the area.

The company reported 99% of the estimated 95,000 homes and businesses affected by Monday's storms have seen power restored.

More than 3,300 were without power in Northwest Indiana, including in Lake, Porter, LaPorte counties, on Friday morning, NIPSCO's website showed.

By early Friday night, power had been restored to a majority of customers in Dyer, Portage, Valparaiso and Hobart, which had seen widespread disruptions in service throughout the week. Power had still yet to be restored to 194 Gary customers and 153 Hammond customers, according to NIPSCO's outage map.

NIPSCO projects many Region communities will see their power restored by Saturday night at the latest.