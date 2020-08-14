You are the owner of this article.
NIPSCO has restored power to nearly all customers after strong Monday storms
urgent

date 2020-08-14

081020-nws-weather_4

Crown Point Public Works employees clear a fallen tree from a street in Crown Point Monday after a fast moving storm with high winds cause damage in the area. 

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

NIPSCO has restored power to a majority of its customers Friday after heavy winds ripped through the Region earlier this week.

More than 1,500 NIPSCO customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The outages were caused by a storm that brought heavy winds through the Region and other parts of the Midwest on Monday. Some wind gusts reached up to 80 mph and downed trees, poles and power lines throughout the area.

The company reported 99% of the estimated 95,000 homes and businesses affected by Monday's storms have seen power restored.

Power restored for many in Region, but outages still in the thousands

More than 3,300 were without power in Northwest Indiana, including in Lake, Porter, LaPorte counties, on Friday morning, NIPSCO's website showed.

By early Friday night, power had been restored to a majority of customers in Dyer, Portage, Valparaiso and Hobart, which had seen widespread disruptions in service throughout the week. Power had still yet to be restored to 194 Gary customers and 153 Hammond customers, according to NIPSCO's outage map.

NIPSCO projects many Region communities will see their power restored by Saturday night at the latest.

For those still without power in East Chicago, Griffith, Whiting and Schererville, NIPSCO expects service will be returned by 6 a.m. Saturday. The northern Indiana utility provider projects power will be back on in Dyer by noon Saturday, and other remaining communities including Gary, Hammond and Portage are likely to see their service returned by 11:59 p.m.

Estimates apply to the majority of customers in the named communities, NIPSCO said, though individual outages may last longer.

UPDATE: Customers may be without power until Friday after storm causes thousands of outages

Hundreds of line workers from local communities and other states were assisting NIPSCO crews with restoration efforts Friday, the company said.

Kankakee Valley REMC, a LaPorte County-based utility company that supplies electricity to parts of Winfield and Porter County, reported that all homeowners in their coverage area had their power returned Wednesday evening.

There were still some ditch pumps and irrigation systems that needed to be repaired by the property owners so that power can be safely restored to those systems, company spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.

Steeb said due to the magnitude of Monday's storm, there was still damage the company was working to locate. If any customers see damage or anything irregular, they are asked to call 800-552-2622 so that crews can safely address the issue.

In Portage, the Bonner Senior Center will be open to residents without power for cooling and Internet service from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until power is restored to Portage Township residents, trustee Brendan Clancy announced. The center is located at 5800 Lexington Ave.

All visitors to the facility will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. Children 16 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult, Clancy said.

WATCH NOW: Remnants of 'tornado-like' storm causes significant damage, thousands of power outages in Region

The Portage Township Food Pantry will provide meals to people without food due to electric outages. Meals will be distributed from noon to 3 p.m. daily, at 3590 Willowcreek Rd., until power is restored. Visitors were encouraged to bring their own coolers.

Other spots that offer Internet service include Portage Township School Corporation, at 6240 US Hwy. 6, and Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Rd. Masks and social distancing are required, and children must be accompanied by an adult, at Woodland Park, Clancy said.

For the most up-to-date information on NIPSCO outages, visit www.nipsco.com/outages/power-outages.

Gallery: Storm causes significant damage, thousands of power outages in Region

